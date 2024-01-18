X
31 Cutting-Edge Products From CES 2024 That You Could Buy Right Now

You don't have to wait to order these high-powered gaming laptops, portable power stations or other wild, wacky and wonderful gadgets from CES 2024.

Adam Oram
Year after year, the Consumer Electronics Show brings with it all sorts of amazing demos and concepts that won't be available to regular consumers for years (we're all still waiting to make ColdSnap ice cream in minutes). But if you're looking to snag some fabulous and futuristic products from CES 2024, don't fret. We've gathered plenty of cool gadgets you can get right now.

240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1
Watch this: Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

All of the products below are available to preorder or purchase directly. From clicky iPhone keyboards to smart indoor meat smokers, here are the best products of CES 2024 available right now. While you're here, check our our best of show picks for CES 2024 and take a look at the weirdest gadgets we found at the show.

soundfun-mirai-speaker
SoundFun/CNET

SoundFun Mirai Speaker: $299

Sick of straining to make out dialogue during movies only to be suddenly blasted by loud noises? Well, that's a problem the Mirai Speaker from SoundFun aims to resolve. It's a soundbar that dynamically sharpens the quality of speech while also reducing background noise, so you on't have to keep raising and lowering the volume for a comfortable listening experience. It's available to order now for $299.

$299 at Amazon$299 at SoundFun
apollo-neuro-wearable
Apollo Neuro/CNET

Apollo Wearable: $280

The Apollo wearable is less about physical fitness and more about your mental health. It's designed to deliver "soothing vibrations" to your body in order to trigger a physiological response that improves your mood, reduces stress and helps you sleep. While it might sound like an expensive snake-oil doodad, especially at its full $350 price, it has been tested in clinical trials with results indicating improvements in things like heart-rate variability (HRV), quality of sleep, enhanced focus, reduced stress and more. You can order it right now with as much as $70 off. 

$280 at Amazon$280 at Apollo Neuro
The Punkt MC02 privacy-focused smartphone is displayed against a red background.
Punkt/CNET

Punkt MC02 5G secure phone with Apostrophy OS: $749

If keeping your data private is important to you, you may want to consider investing in the privacy-focused Punkt MC02 5G smartphone. This secure phone has a 6.7-inch ISP display and comes with 128GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card. With its own suite of secure tools, including email, calendar and more, as well as the Apostrophy OS (which is based on GrapheneOS), you can use apps with an added layer of protection to keep your data and personal information from being collected and passed along to advertisers and other big tech companies. It even comes with a built-in VPN. 

See at Punkt
chipolo-perfectly-imperfect-card-spot
Chipolo/CNET

Chipolo Perfectly Imperfect Card Spot item tracker: $35

While Chipolo's Card Spot item tracker has been around for a while, the company used CES 2024 to debut its 'Perfectly Imperfect' edition. This version of the credit card-sized Find My device has some cosmetic blemishes that would usually result in the device being scrapped, but this way the less-than-perfect items can still be sold. They aren't any cheaper than the regular model, but a dollar per purchase goes to charity and you'll be doing a little bit to help reduce waste. 

$35 at Chipolo
trek-fetch-plus-2
Trek/CNET

Trek Fetch Plus 2 e-bike: $6,000

The new Fetch plus 2 cargo e-bike from Trek certainly isn't cheap, but if you need to tote around a bunch of gear or a kid or two regularly, it's an excellent and customizable option. Note that the base $6,000 price just gets you the longtail bike with accessories like seats and cargo bins being additional purchases. 

$6,000 at Trek
audio-technica-ath-twx7-earbuds
Audio-Technica/CNET

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earbuds: $199

Audio-Technica makes some of the best sounding wireless earbuds on the market with the ATH-TWX9. The newly unveiled ATH-TWX7 use the same 5.8mm high-resolution drivers from those flagship buds. They come in a little cheaper at $199, though, while still maintaining a high-fidelity experience. The TWX7 also don't have a UV anti-bacterial charging case like the TWX9s do. 

$199 at Amazon
anker-solix-f3800
Anker/CNET

Anker Solix F3800 portable power station: $3,499

With a $500 launch discount, Anker's newest portable power station is worth considering for those needing to guard against power cuts or power small appliances while off-grid. It's got a 3.84 kWh capacity and a 6,000-watt max output, so it's pretty heavy-duty, and you can pair it with solar panels or further Anker batteries to expand your system over time. 

$3,499 at Amazon$3,499 at Anker
segway-ninebot-e2-pro
Segway/CNET

Segway Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro: $450

Segway's Ninebot brand makes some of the best electric scooters, and it's latest entry is a solid value at under $500. The E2 Pro has a 15.5 miles per hour top speed and 16.8-mile range, plus some neat features including anti-skid traction control, turn signals built into the handlebars and support for Apple's Find My app. It's available to preorder now with a $50 launch discount and it'll begin shipping later this month. 

$450 at Segway
gold Evie Ring on a purple background with lines and stars
Evie Ring/CNET

Evie Ring: $269

One of our best of show products for CES 2024, the Evie Ring is a health tracker specifically designed with women's health in mind. The unobtrusive ring can fit on any finger, and it tracks sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and steps. Its tiny battery will run for several days before it needs a recharge. The Evie Ring is taking preorders now and should start shipping at the end of this month.

$269 at Evie Ring
a Segway Go Kart 2 is parked in front of a large TV showing a racing video game
Segway

Segway Go Kart Pro 2: $1,799

Segway's Go Kart Pro 2 solves the problem of what to do with a go-kart in winter -- use it as a gaming controller, of course! The sleek machine tops out at 26.7 miles per hour, and a new steering wheel includes a D-pad and buttons that let you use the device as a controller for video games.

Best Buy is currently selling pre-orders of the the Go Kart Pro 2 for $1,799 ($500 off the expected retail price of $2,299), and the device is expected to start shipping in early March.

$1,799 at Best Buy
JLab Lux Anc over-ear headphones shown on a green background with lines and stars
Jlab/CNET

JBuds Lux ANC headphones: $80

JLab launched new over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones at CES 2024, with support for both Bluetooth multipoint and Google Fast Pair. JLab is currently taking pre-orders for the headphones in four colors -- white, graphite, sage and mauve -- and expects to start shipping in February.

$80 at JLab
The author holding a small portable power station.
Jon Reed/CNET

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus: $109

This 128W portable power station weighs only a little over two pounds and sports one USB-A and two USB-C ports. It can be charged with portable solar panels and has enough power to charge an iPhone more than seven times. Plus, at 99 watt-hours, it technically squeezes in under the 100-Wh restriction from the TSA, which means you can use it to power your devices during long flights. It lists for $149, but right now you can save $40 when you use promo code NY40

$109 at Jackery
Nanoleaf Skylight panels are displayed against the ceiling in a multitude of colors.
Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Skylight: From $250

Want smart lighting for your ceiling? The Nanoleaf Skylight can help you achieve a customizable look for any space. This set of modular square light panels are flush-mount and designed to be used on your ceiling. You'll have to install the control panel, but after hard-wiring one panel as you would any light fixture, you can then add up to 99 additional smart panels. You can preorder now, and Nanoleaf is offering a 10% discount when you use code FAST10.

See at Nanoleaf
The SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is displayed against a gray background.
Satechi

Satechi SM1 slim mechanical backlit Bluetooth keyboard: $100

Satechi's SM1 keyboard is compact and wireless and features high-quality mechanical switches, as well as 14 different backlight patterns and over 16 hours of battery life. Plus, this rechargeable accessory can be used with both Windows and Mac and can even connect to up to four devices at a time. 

See at Satechi
Ohdoki Oh! vibrator at CES 2024
Mariel Myers/CNET

Ohdoki Oh: $150

Ohdoki, the Norwegian company behind the Handy sex toy, announced a new sex tech device this year at CES. It's called the Oh and it's a wireless and Bluetooth-enabled vibrator that uses sonic technology for user-customized vibrations. It's set to cost $150 and ship this spring, though you can preorder it for $75 right now.

See at The Handy
The Motion Pillow, Motion System and app are displayed on a solid surface.
Motion Pillow

Motion Pillow: $420

If chronic snoring interferes with you getting proper rest, the Motion Pillow may be able to help. It has AI features that detect snorting, then inflate the pillow to elevate your head and open your airway. Plus, this system will track your sleep, snoring and other data so you can stay informed. Though it lists for $699, it's marked down by 40% during CES, bringing the price to $420. 

See at Motion Pillow
The Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag is displayed against a white background.
Catalyst

Catalyst dog collar for AirTag: $25

AirTag trackers are handy for keeping up with your essentials, and now Catalyst has a dog collar for AirTag that can keep up with your four-legged friend, even if your Hairy Houdini gives you the slip. It's designed to hold the $35 Catalyst Clip-It waterproof case, which is meant to keep your AirTag safe, and to give you a little peace of mind about the whereabouts of your furry pal. You can preorder the $25 collar now, but if you bundle it with the Clip-It, you can save $5. 

See at Catalyst
msi-18-inch-gaming-laptops
Josh Goldman/CNET

MSI gaming laptops: From $1,899

MSI announced a slew of laptops at CES, including updates to its Titan, Raider and Vector series, plus the new Stealth series and more. Several of its new machines are available to preorder now with prices from $1,899.

See at MSISee at B&HSee at Amazon
home brewer
David Watsky/CNET

iGulu F1 home brewing machine: $599

This countertop beer maker we tried out at CES is now available to preorder with late January shipping expected. If you want to make your own beer at home with minimal fuss, it could well be for you since you need only add water at the top and scan a barcode to let the machine know which type you're making. The iGulu F1 will ping your phone when you need to add each ingredient, making things super simple. 

$599 at Igulu
asus-rog-strix-scar-2024.png
Asus

Asus ROG Strix Scar laptops: From $2,900

The new Strix Scar 16 and 18 models are available to preorder right now having just been announced. Each features a mini-LED, 2.5K display, 240Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits of peak brightness with HDR and over 2,000 dimming zones. The entry model starts at $2,900 and with a Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4080 graphics, 32GB of 5,600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The base 16-inch model starts at $3,000 with the same internal specs, although each can be bumped up to an RTX 4090 and a 2TB SSD.

See at B&H
The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra battery tilted at an angle on a cart.
Jon Reed/CNET

EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra power station: $5,799

This whole-home battery from portable power pros EcoFlow, the Delta Pro Ultra power station provides up to 21.6 kW of output and can disconnect from your smart panel to take it on the go -- whether that's hooking up your RV or to that little off-grid cabin in the woods. It's lithium iron phosphate batteries on wheels and it's among the most innovative energy tech we've seen at CES 2024. Our CNET team at CES described it as "a Tesla Powerwall on wheels." You can order it now, with orders starting to ship on Jan. 9. 

$5,799 at Us.ecoflow
rabbit-r1
Rabbit

Rabbit R1 AI device: $199

Update: The first batch of R1 devices has already sold out, but the second run is still available for preorder.

If you've ever dreamed of having a personal assistant to perform tasks for you, you'll be excited by the Rabbit R1 A1 device. According to CNET's Lisa Eadicicco, it essentially "swaps out apps for an operating system that can learn how to use apps on your behalf." You can effectively use it through voice command and it operates the apps on your phone for you. It's currently available for preorder to ship in mid-March. The price is $199. 

$199 at Rabbit
ces-2020-ybrush-5305
Angela Lang/CNET

Y-Brush electric toothbrush: $100

This unique Y-shaped toothbrush claims to brush all your teeth in just 20 seconds. You put the entire thing in your mouth, bite down, press the button and dedicate 10 seconds per jaw (top and bottom teeth). While it first appeared at CES back in 2017, each year the product returns with variations. In the past, it's received mixed reviews from our CNET team, but as the years progressed it's gotten more and more favorable. Right now you can get the 2023 model on Amazon.

$100 at Amazon
A person hands their iPhone to another to hold -- the phone is wrapped in the Clicks case-and-keyboard, which is bright yellow with stylish black keys.
Clicks

Clicks for iPhone: From $139

Add a BlackBerry-style clicky keyboard to your iPhone with this new keyboard case from Clicks. Announced just before CES, Clicks for iPhone is already available to preorder for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with prices from $139. The first Clicks shipments will go out Feb. 1.

$139 at Clicks
The Anker MagGo line includes both mobile and home wireless chargers
Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Anker Qi2 charging accessories: From $22

Think charging accessories and Anker is likely the brand that springs to mind first. And the company just unveiled a slew of new Qi 2-certified wireless charging products at CES, many of which are available to buy right now. From $22 wireless charging pucks to magnetic battery packs and multi-device charging docks, there's plenty of new gear on offer. 

See at AmazonSee at Anker
Garmin's Lily 2 smartwatch in multiple color options
Garmin

Garmin Lily 2: $250

The Lily 2 is an updated version of Garmin's fashionable watch with additional tracking features. Its main additions include Garmin's sleep score functionality plus five additional sports apps, including a dance fitness mode. You can order the Garmin Lily 2 now.

$250 at Amazon
HP Omen Transcend 14 open facing rear right sitting on a black window ledge and a window behind it.
Josh Goldman/CNET

HP Omen Transcend 14: From $1,520

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is a portable gaming laptop that is light enough for toting about daily, but pretty powerful with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. It is built around a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate. It's available to preorder now from $1,520 and should ship Feb. 21. 

$1,520 at HPSee at Best Buy
indoor smoker with brisket
GE Profile

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker: $999

Smoke your own meats year-round with GE's newly announced smart indoor smoker. This unique countertop cooker uses wood pellets and keeps smoke inside its tightly sealed chamber to achieve that barbecue taste without releasing fumes into your home. Smart app integrations offer remote control and monitoring, plus dozens of recipes. 

$999 at Best Buy
a ThunderBlade X8 SSD placed between various high-end Mac products
OWC

OWC ThunderBlade X8: From $1,750

Need to expand your laptop with some speedy external storage? OWC just unveiled the second-gen version of its ThunderBlade system (the ThunderBlade X8) at CES, which offers 17% more capacity in RAID 4 or RAID 5 than its predecessor and transfers data 17% faster when connected to Macs using Apple's M-series processors. It costs $1,750 for an 8TB model and $2,750 for a 16TB model, both of which are available now, with a 32TB version in the works too. 

See at OWC
Unistellar's Odyssey Pro red edition digital telescope
Unisteallar

Unistellar Odyssey and Odyssey Pro: From $2,500

Amateur stargazers can already order Unistellar's new Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes announced this week at CES. Although certainly not cheap, they are more attainable than the brand's near-$5,000 EVscope 2. With the addition of automatic autofocus and pixel-binning technology, the new scopes take a lot of the hassle out of astronomy and solar system photography. Just note that only the Odyssey Pro has an optical viewfinder, whereas the Odyssey requires you to use the accompanying app.

See at UnistellarSee at B&H
The Evolve Mvmt band on display
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Evolve Mvmt: $499

The Evolve Mvmt is an ankle band launched at CES that is all about measuring how you're walking rather than how much you're moving each day to reduce the impact on your joints. If you're not satisfied with the current crop of fitness trackers and step counters on the market, it could be for you, although it's certainly not cheap at $499. 

See at Evolve Mvmt

For all of our CES 2024 coverage, from stained-glass window solar panels to 115-inch TV sets, be sure to hit up our full CES 2024 roundup.

