18 Gadgets From CES 2024 You Can Buy Right Now

AirTag trackers are handy for keeping up with your essentials, and now Catalyst has a dog collar for AirTag that can keep up with your four-legged friend, even if your Hairy Houdini gives you the slip. It's designed to hold the $35 Catalyst Clip-It waterproof case, which is meant to keep your AirTag safe, and to give you a little peace of mind about the whereabouts of your furry pal. You can preorder the $25 collar now, but if you bundle it with the Clip-It, you can save $5.