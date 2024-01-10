18 Gadgets From CES 2024 You Can Buy Right Now
CES is chock-full of tech you can start buying and using today, from clever electric toothbrushes to major home investments.
Each January, tech companies and members of the press descend on Las Vegas for a festival of demos and concepts. There's plenty to see at CES 2024, but many of the products unveiled at the show won't be available in stores until much later -- if ever. While flashy tech promos are sure to attract attention during the event, CES has a long history of delayed launches and vaporware. Fortunately, there's plenty of useful tech doesn't that's ready to hit digital and physical store shelves.
All of the products below are available to preorder or buy right now. From clicky iPhone keyboards to smart indoor meat smokers, here are the best products of CES 2024 available right now. While you're here, these are our CES favorites so far and here are the weirdest gadgets at the show.
Want smart lighting for your ceiling? The Nanoleaf Skylight can help you achieve a customizable look for any space. This set of modular square light panels are flush-mount and designed to be used on your ceiling. You'll have to install the control panel, but after hard-wiring one panel as you would any light fixture, you can then add up to 99 additional smart panels. You can preorder now, and Nanoleaf is offering a 10% discount when you use code FAST10.
Satechi's SM1 keyboard is compact and wireless and features high-quality mechanical switches, as well as 14 different backlight patterns and over 16 hours of battery life. Plus, this rechargeable accessory can be used with both Windows and Mac and can even connect to up to four devices at a time.
If chronic snoring interferes with you getting proper rest, the Motion Pillow may be able to help. It has AI features that detect snorting, then inflate the pillow to elevate your head and open your airway. Plus, this system will track your sleep, snoring and other data so you can stay informed. Though it lists for $699, it's marked down by 40% during CES, bringing the price to $420.
AirTag trackers are handy for keeping up with your essentials, and now Catalyst has a dog collar for AirTag that can keep up with your four-legged friend, even if your Hairy Houdini gives you the slip. It's designed to hold the $35 Catalyst Clip-It waterproof case, which is meant to keep your AirTag safe, and to give you a little peace of mind about the whereabouts of your furry pal. You can preorder the $25 collar now, but if you bundle it with the Clip-It, you can save $5.
MSI announced a slew of laptops at CES, including updates to its Titan, Raider and Vector series, plus the new Stealth series and more. Several of its new machines are available to preorder now with prices from $1,899.
This countertop beer maker we tried out at CES is now available to preorder with late January shipping expected. If you want to make your own beer at home with minimal fuss, it could well be for you since you need only add water at the top and scan a barcode to let the machine know which type you're making. The iGulu F1 will ping your phone when you need to add each ingredient, making things super simple.
The new Strix Scar 16 and 18 models are available to preorder right now having just been announced. Each features a mini-LED, 2.5K display, 240Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits of peak brightness with HDR and over 2,000 dimming zones. The entry model starts at $2,900 and with a Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4080 graphics, 32GB of 5,600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The base 16-inch model starts at $3,000 with the same internal specs, although each can be bumped up to an RTX 4090 and a 2TB SSD.
This whole-home battery from portable power pros EcoFlow, the Delta Pro Ultra power station provides up to 21.6 kW of output and can disconnect from your smart panel to take it on the go -- whether that's hooking up your RV or to that little off-grid cabin in the woods. It's lithium-ion phosphate batteries on wheels and it's among the most innovative energy tech we've seen at CES 2024. Our CNET team at CES described it as "a Tesla Powerwall on wheels." You can order it now, with orders starting to ship on Jan. 9.
If you've ever dreamed of having a personal assistant to perform tasks for you, you'll be excited by the Rabbit R1 A1 device. According to CNET's Lisa Eadicicco, it essentially "swaps out apps for an operating system that can learn how to use apps on your behalf." You can effectively use it through voice command and it operates the apps on your phone for you. It's currently available for pre-order to ship in mid-March. The price is $199.
This unique Y-shaped toothbrush claims to brush all your teeth in just 20 seconds. You put the entire thing in your mouth, bite down, press the button and dedicate ten seconds per jaw (top and bottom teeth). While it first appeared at CES back in 2017, each year the product returns with variations. In the past, it's received mixed reviews from our CNET team, but as the years progressed it's gotten more and more favorable. Right now you can get the 2023 model on Amazon.
Add a BlackBerry-style clicky keyboard to your iPhone with this new keyboard case from Clicks. Announced just before CES, Clicks for iPhone is already available to preorder for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with prices from $139. The first Clicks shipments will go out Feb. 1.
Think charging accessories and Anker is likely the brand that springs to mind first. And the company just unveiled a slew of new Qi 2-certified wireless charging products at CES, many of which are available to buy right now. From $22 wireless charging pucks to magnetic battery packs and multi-device charging docks, there's plenty of new gear on offer.
The Lily 2 is an updated version of Garmin's fashionable watch with additional tracking features. Its main additions include Garmin's sleep score functionality plus five additional sports apps, including a dance fitness mode. You can order the Garmin Lily 2 now.
The HP Omen Transcend 14 is a portable gaming laptop that is light enough for toting about daily, but pretty powerful with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. It is built around a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate. It's available to preorder now from $1,520 and should ship Feb. 21.
Smoke your own meats year-round with GE's newly announced smart indoor smoker. This unique countertop cooker uses wood pellets and keeps smoke inside its tightly sealed chamber to achieve that barbecue taste without releasing fumes into your home. Smart app integrations offer remote control and monitoring, plus dozens of recipes.
Need to expand your laptop with some speedy external storage? OWC just unveiled the second-gen version of its ThunderBlade system (the ThunderBlade X8) at CES, which offers 17% more capacity in RAID 4 or RAID 5 than its predecessor and transfers data 17% faster when connected to Macs using Apple's M-series processors. It costs $1,750 for an 8TB model and $2,750 for a 16TB model, both of which are available now, with a 32TB version in the works too.
Amateur stargazers can already order Unistellar's new Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes announced this week at CES. Although certainly not cheap, they are more attainable than the brand's near-$5,000 EVscope 2. With the addition of automatic autofocus and pixel-binning technology, the new scopes take a lot of the hassle out of astronomy and solar system photography. Just note that only the Odyssey Pro has an optical viewfinder, whereas the Odyssey requires you to use the accompanying app.
The Evovle Mvmt is an ankle band launched at CES that is all about measuring how you're walking rather than how much you're moving each day to reduce the impact on your joints. If you're not satisfied with the current crop of fitness trackers and step counters on the market, it could be for you, although it's certainly not cheap at $499.
We'll be keeping tabs on all of the CES announcements and bringing the immediately available options to you here. For all of our coverage, from stained-glass window solar panels to 115-inch TV sets, be sure to hit up our full CES 2024 roundup.
