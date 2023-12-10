10 Great Holiday Deals That You Can Grab at an All-Time Low Price

With the holidays just around the corner, you've got only a few weeks left to take care of your gift shopping. And if you've got an extra long list this year, you're probably looking to stretch your budget as far as it can go. Fortunately, the holiday deals are in full swing right now, which means there are tons of savings you can take advantage of. And to help you make the most of these discounts, we've scoured the web for tons of excellent gifts that you can pick up at an-all time low price. We'll continue to update this page with new deals throughout the holiday shopping season, so be sure to check back often for even more excellent offers.

Amazon/CNET Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $23 Save $27 $23 at Amazon The 2022 Echo Dot is our favorite budget-friendly smart speaker on the market, and right now you can snag it at an all-time low price with this 54% discount. It allows you to stream music, set timers, check the weather and much more, as well as control any other Alexa-enabled smart devices on your network totally hands free. $23 at Amazon

Sony Sony WH-1000XM5: $328 Save $72 $328 at Amazon Battery Life Rated up to 32 hours Noise Canceling Yes (ANC) Multipoint Yes Headphone Type Over-ear wireless headphones Water-Resistant No IP rating If you're looking for the very best over-ear headphones on the market, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are the pair to beat right now. The 1000XM5 are the latest in Sony's top-of-the-line series of noise-canceling headphones, and right now you can pick up a pair on sale at Amazon. It currently has all three color variants available for $328, which is over $70 less than full price and a match for the lowest they've gone there. $328 at Amazon