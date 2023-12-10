10 Great Holiday Deals That You Can Grab at an All-Time Low Price
With these record-low prices, you can grab gifts for everyone on your list without breaking the bank.
With the holidays just around the corner, you've got only a few weeks left to take care of your gift shopping. And if you've got an extra long list this year, you're probably looking to stretch your budget as far as it can go. Fortunately, the holiday deals are in full swing right now, which means there are tons of savings you can take advantage of. And to help you make the most of these discounts, we've scoured the web for tons of excellent gifts that you can pick up at an-all time low price. We'll continue to update this page with new deals throughout the holiday shopping season, so be sure to check back often for even more excellent offers.
The 2022 Echo Dot is our favorite budget-friendly smart speaker on the market, and right now you can snag it at an all-time low price with this 54% discount. It allows you to stream music, set timers, check the weather and much more, as well as control any other Alexa-enabled smart devices on your network totally hands free.
This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free.
If you're looking for the very best over-ear headphones on the market, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are the pair to beat right now. The 1000XM5 are the latest in Sony's top-of-the-line series of noise-canceling headphones, and right now you can pick up a pair on sale at Amazon. It currently has all three color variants available for $328, which is over $70 less than full price and a match for the lowest they've gone there.
Apple's iPad is one of the most popular tablets around, and right now you can get a 10th-gen model at an all-time low price. Amazon is currently sold out of the basic 64GB model, but you can save $100 on all color variants of the 256GB model.
This holiday deal drops the latest flagship Apple Watch down to the all-time low price of $329, which saves you $70 compared with the list price.
Bose's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. It has an IP67 waterproof rating and a 12-hour battery life, and you can still grab all four colors for 20% off right now.
This 2023 MacBook Pro features a next-gen M3 processor, making it one of the most powerful laptops on the market right now. The basic configuration comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and right now, you can snag it at the lowest price we've seen since it was released.
The Meta Quest 2 is one of our favorite headsets of 2023, and the most affordable way to jump into the world of VR. Right now you can snag the 128GB model for just $249, and this deal comes with $50 of free Amazon credit when you use the promo code META50 at checkout.
Logitech's G Cloud Gaming handheld, a sort of Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck-like console designed with Microsoft and Nvidia, is $50 off and back down to its best price yet. The device is specifically intended for playing from cloud-based gaming services, notably (and unsurprisingly) Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, as well as using local game-slingers like Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link.
Duke Cannon's Winter Survival Tube is a great gift for anyone braving the outdoors this winter. It offers hand and lip balms, plus face lotion, to repair dry, cracked skin and protect with SPF.
