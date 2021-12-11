Blue Origin launch with Michael Strahan CNET names best tech products of 2021 Amazon warehouse hit by tornado TikTok's top 10 trends of 2021 Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker PS5 restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

12 great gifts under $100 that you can buy now. Seriously, don't wait

Impress everyone with these inexpensive but cool gifts this holiday season.

Show more (7 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and people who are shopping for Christmas gifts are starting to run out of time. If you haven't started checking off boxes on your list of gifts this year, it's time to kick it into high gear, especially with shipping and supply chain issues already causing delays. If you're still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, we've put together a list of great gift ideas that fall in the $50 to $100 range; not too big, but not too small either. We have something for everyone here, from little ones to bigger kids to adults.

Some of these items are still seeing Cyber Monday discounts, so the time to snap up the perfect holiday gift for your loved one is now. If you don't see what you're looking for here, check out our round-ups of similar content, including the best tech gifts under $100 and the best gifts for $50 or less for more great picks.

Chuck Taylor All Star Glitter Platform Sneakers

A sparkle in every step
Amazon

These Chuck Taylors are a throwback to the 1970s, with a touch of sparkle added to the iconic sneaker. Anyone who appreciates glitter, a beautiful platform shoe or just retro elegance in a modern sneaker will love these sneakers.

$70 at Nordstrom

Disney Princess Fashion doll castle

Channel your inner princess
Amazon

Inspired by the film Ralph Breaks the Internet, this Disney princess fashion doll castle is meant to encourage creativity and cultivate imagination. It comes with a spoon, fork and pretend food accessories, as well as a book, four different drinking cups and a chandelier.

$90 at Amazon

Slate & Wood cheese board

Showcase intricate food displays
West Elm

A nice charcuterie board is just what you need to show off your culinary creations. And with this board, you can place your meat, cheese and fruit in an elegant arrangement to dazzle your guests.

$79 at West Elm

Kombucha brewing kit

Brew this health drink at home
Amazon

Do you like kombucha and want to know how to make it at home? Get this kit to produce your own delicious fermented tea in any flavor you like.

Be sure to apply the instant coupon to get an extra 5% off at checkout.

$80 at Amazon

Ugg Scuff Slippers

Lounge-worthy slippers
Nordstrom

These suede and fluffy wool slippers are a great gift for just about everyone. Wear these slippers throughout the house to keep your feet warm and protected from the cold flooring.

$80 at Nordstrom

Kånken water-resistant backpack

Functional and stylish

A backpack that will appeal to students, gym rats and travelers alike, this water-resistant bag is the ideal gift for someone who is constantly on the go. Stylish yet tough, there's plenty of space to comfortably carry your belongings. 

$80 at Nordstrom

Haus aperitif sampler kit

New fashioned, anyone?
Haus

A fun and unique present for the person in your life who enjoys a sip before dinner (or even after), Haus' aperitif gift set lets you choose four different tastes to try. The seven varieties include the New Fashioned, Grapefruit Jalapeno, Ginger Yuzu and Spiced Cherry.

$50 at Haus

FIND THE PERFECT GIFT

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgaminghomefoodieskids
67 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$800 at Amazon
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
$423 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$329 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Apple AirPods 3
$169 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite 2021
$140 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon

Global Chef's utility knife

A cut above the rest
Amazon

For people who love to cook, there's no such thing as too many knives. The Global Chef's utility knife can chop, slice, cut and dice. This 5-inch blade is perfect for fruit, vegetables, cheese and anything that requires more finesse than a typical 6- or hulking 8-inch blade. 

$64 at Williams and Sonoma

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera

Bringing instant pictures back one flash at a time
Fujifilm

This camera combines the fun of an old-school instant camera with the style and functionality of modern cameras. There's a one-touch selfie mode and an auto-exposure option that can help take better pictures. This camera is great for anyone from kids to the vintage photo hobbyist. 

$70 at Target

Calm 1-year membership

Get better sleep and inner peace
Calm

Calm's one-year subscription is an excellent way to give the gift of mindfulness and restoration through music, stories and video sessions for anyone who needs to unwind.

$70 at Calm

Osmo Little Genius starter kit for Fire tablets

Problem-solve and boost creativity
Osmo

STEM toys are all the rage for parents who want to encourage their children's inventiveness in the sciences. The Osmo is a teaching tool that works in tandem with a Fire tablet to improve kids' reading, critical thinking and motor skills. This toy is best for ages 3 to 5 years old. (Here are all our favorite STEM toys.)

Be sure to apply the instant coupon to get an extra 15% off at checkout.

$64 at Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette

Get your autumn-inspired color story
Sephora

If you're unfamiliar with the Anastasia Beverly Hills brand but want a safe bet for any beauty-obsessed family member, buy this palette. Its combination of matte and shimmer finishes means there are plenty of styles to experiment with.

$60 at Sephora