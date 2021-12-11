12 great gifts under $100 that you can buy now. Seriously, don't wait

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and people who are shopping for Christmas gifts are starting to run out of time. If you haven't started checking off boxes on your list of gifts this year, it's time to kick it into high gear, especially with shipping and supply chain issues already causing delays. If you're still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, we've put together a list of great gift ideas that fall in the $50 to $100 range; not too big, but not too small either. We have something for everyone here, from little ones to bigger kids to adults.

Some of these items are still seeing Cyber Monday discounts, so the time to snap up the perfect holiday gift for your loved one is now. If you don't see what you're looking for here, check out our round-ups of similar content, including the best tech gifts under $100 and the best gifts for $50 or less for more great picks.

Amazon These Chuck Taylors are a throwback to the 1970s, with a touch of sparkle added to the iconic sneaker. Anyone who appreciates glitter, a beautiful platform shoe or just retro elegance in a modern sneaker will love these sneakers.

Amazon Inspired by the film Ralph Breaks the Internet, this Disney princess fashion doll castle is meant to encourage creativity and cultivate imagination. It comes with a spoon, fork and pretend food accessories, as well as a book, four different drinking cups and a chandelier.

West Elm A nice charcuterie board is just what you need to show off your culinary creations. And with this board, you can place your meat, cheese and fruit in an elegant arrangement to dazzle your guests.

Amazon Do you like kombucha and want to know how to make it at home? Get this kit to produce your own delicious fermented tea in any flavor you like. Be sure to apply the instant coupon to get an extra 5% off at checkout.

Nordstrom These suede and fluffy wool slippers are a great gift for just about everyone. Wear these slippers throughout the house to keep your feet warm and protected from the cold flooring.

A backpack that will appeal to students, gym rats and travelers alike, this water-resistant bag is the ideal gift for someone who is constantly on the go. Stylish yet tough, there's plenty of space to comfortably carry your belongings.

Haus A fun and unique present for the person in your life who enjoys a sip before dinner (or even after), Haus' aperitif gift set lets you choose four different tastes to try. The seven varieties include the New Fashioned, Grapefruit Jalapeno, Ginger Yuzu and Spiced Cherry.

Amazon For people who love to cook, there's no such thing as too many knives. The Global Chef's utility knife can chop, slice, cut and dice. This 5-inch blade is perfect for fruit, vegetables, cheese and anything that requires more finesse than a typical 6- or hulking 8-inch blade.

Fujifilm This camera combines the fun of an old-school instant camera with the style and functionality of modern cameras. There's a one-touch selfie mode and an auto-exposure option that can help take better pictures. This camera is great for anyone from kids to the vintage photo hobbyist.

Calm Calm's one-year subscription is an excellent way to give the gift of mindfulness and restoration through music, stories and video sessions for anyone who needs to unwind.

Osmo STEM toys are all the rage for parents who want to encourage their children's inventiveness in the sciences. The Osmo is a teaching tool that works in tandem with a Fire tablet to improve kids' reading, critical thinking and motor skills. This toy is best for ages 3 to 5 years old. (Here are all our favorite STEM toys.) Be sure to apply the instant coupon to get an extra 15% off at checkout.