Live: Early Black Friday Sales Black Friday Deals Target's Early Black Friday Walmart Black Friday Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy's Early Black Friday Best Chromebook Deals
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

When Does 'Andor' Episode 12 Hit Disney Plus?

The Star Wars show's season 1 finale arrives on Disney Plus next week.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
2 min read
Cassian Andor, his hair blowing slightly in the wind, speaks to a shoretrooper in Andor
Cassian Andor will continue to find himself in trouble on Disney Plus until next week.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars is ever-expanding on Disney Plus. The service's latest live-action show is Andor, an excellent prequel story that occurs in the five year period leading into 2016's Rogue One.

Eleven of the 12 episodes are available now, and and the finale is coming Wednesday, Nov.  23. 

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire. You can also stream composer Nicholas Britell's moody soundtrack for the first eight episodes.

Check out Andor
See at Disney Plus

Andor episode release dates and times

Here's the full schedule for Andor on Disney Plus, as confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account. New episodes generally drop at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/5 p.m. AEST).

Is there a trailer?

Lucasfilm gave us several trailers ahead of the show's release, with the latest coming at parent company Disney's D23 Expo in early September. You can also check out a 9-minute preview (mostly scenes from episode 3) in Disney Plus.

Will Andor get a second season?

It sure will. Creator Tony Gilroy confirmed at May's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim that the show will return for a 12-episode second season that leads directly into Rogue One. It's unclear when season 2 will air, but it'll probably hit Disney Plus in 2023 or 2024. Expect to hear more at Star Wars Celebration Europe next April.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos