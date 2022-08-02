'Andor' Trailer Reveals Star Wars Show's Delay, Three-Episode Premiere

The desire to plug every single gap in the Star Wars timeline continues unabated with Andor, the upcoming show streaming on Disney Plus. Its first three episodes drop on Sept. 21 (instead of the previously planned Aug. 31 date) but you won't have to wait that long to get eyes on it -- a new trailer for the show dropped Monday.

The trailer hints at the recruitment of Cassian Andor into the rebellion against the totalitarian Galactic Empire. The trailer also teases the Imperial backlash against the growing resistance movement and sees the return of extremist rebel Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker, who previously played the role in movie Rogue One, CGI series Rebels and video game Jedi: Fallen Order).

Created by Tony Gilroy, famous for his work on the Bourne movies and Michael Clayton, Andor stars a returning Diego Luna as Andor five years before events of the beloved Rogue One. The 2016 Star Wars spinoff, which is a direct prequel to the original Star Wars movie, grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

The 12-episode first season of Andor is said to focus on the formation of the Rebel Alliance. And then we'll get a 12-episode second season that leads directly into Rogue One, Gilroy confirmed during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in May.

Andor comes a few months after the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which was a real return to form and relevance for the Star Wars franchise.