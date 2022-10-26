'Andor' Episode 8 Explained: Cassian Suffers in Dystopian Sci-Fi Hell Prison

Excellent Star Wars series Andor reached episode 8 on this Wednesday and we catch up with mercenary Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the wake of his being sentenced to six years in prison after a run-in with the wrong Imperial trooper. Turns out there's no escaping the horrible totalitarian regime.

Over on galactic capital Coruscant, rebel true believer Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) has been tasked with killing Cassian so he can't reveal the identity of recruiter Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Vel doesn't seem wild about her mission, especially since Cassian played an essential role in her mission to steal millions of credits from the Empire.

It also seems to run counter to the philosophy of Luthen's fellow rebel leader Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), who isn't wild about his willingness to shed innocent blood in their shadowy war against the Empire.

Andor occurs five years before Rogue One, which reveals the story immediately before original Star Wars movie A New Hope. Let's see how life in prison is treating Cassian by checking out all those delicious episode 8 SPOILERS.

Shiny white hell

NARKINA 5 -- Shipped to an ocean prison complex that looks a bit like the Raft in Marvel, Cassian adjusts to life within its stark white walls.

The guards have insulated boots while prisoners are forced to walk around barefoot, getting shocked if they don't follow the rules or meet their production line goals. There are three possible shock levels; we only see a level one and that looks like agony.

Lucasfilm

Cassian's prison unit manager is Kino Loy (Andy Serkis in his second Star Wars role, having played Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy).

The extremist rebel

SEGRA MILO -- As he tries to bring disparate rebel groups together, Luthen travels to this remote system to meet Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), a character previously seen in The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Bad Batch and Rogue One.

Lucasfilm

He's the awesome but dangerous leader of the brutal anti-Imperial group known as the Partisans, and his violent methods put him at odds with other rebels. He's also the foster father of Jyn Erso, Rogue One hero and Cassian's future ally, but she and Saw at this point in the timeline.

This article will be updated shortly.