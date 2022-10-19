'Andor' Episode 7 Explained: Cassian Goes It Alone in Star Wars Heist's Aftermath

We're beyond the halfway point in Star Wars series Andor, with episode 7 hitting on Wednesday. After successfully stealing millions of credits from the Empire as part of a major rebel heist, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) turned down an offer to betray his new allies and run off with the money.

Distraught after killing his would-be partner in crime, he goes it alone again. We know he'll be back with the rebels eventually though, since this is all part of his journey to becoming the morally questionable hero we meet in Rogue One.

On galactic capital Coruscant, Cassian's past crimes have also drawn the attention of Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), who's been dragged into work after hours as the Empire prepares for a horrible totalitarian security crackdown following the heist. Disgraced ex-security officer Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is also nursing a grudge against our hero.

None of them know that the rebellion is being quietly run by Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and recruiter Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

Andor takes place five years before Rogue One, which revealed what happened immediately before original Star Wars movie A New Hope. Continue if you're willing to join Cassian on his journey into episode 7 SPOILERS.

"Hang"

The episode's final major moments find Cassian on lovely beach world Niamos, where he's got a sweet pad, a lady friend and is going by the name Keef Girgo.

Unfortunately, he's soon reminded that escaping Imperial oppression is impossible. On his morning stroll to the store, a shoretrooper falsely accuses him of being part of some anti-Imperial activity and orders a passing KX security droid to "hang onto this one" for him.

Unable to grasp trooper's casual phrasing, the imposing droid hoists Cassian into the air and pins him against a wall by his neck.

Lucasfilm

"Hang," the droid says darkly.

Aside from the inability to breathe, it likely strikes an additional nerve for Cassian since his adoptive father Clem was hanged by the Empire years ago after he tried to defuse a rebellious situation.

This close encounter with a KX unit will probably inspire Cassian to reprogram K-2SO, the former Imperial droid he's buddies with in Rogue One, but that won't happen for another few years. Their first meeting is depicted in Marvel Comics' 2017 .

For now though, Cassian finds himself sentenced to six years in prison for civil disruption, anti-Imperial speech, fleeing the scene of anti-Imperial activity and attempted damage to Imperial property. This would've been a six month sentence prior to the post-Aldhani heist crackdown, the bored judge notes, but our boy gets hit with a six month sentence. Ouch.

Should've done without the Peezos and Revnog.

