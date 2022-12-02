'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Reunites Marvel's Space Adventurers

Chris Pratt and his ragtag cosmic rogues are back in the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Our first look at the 32nd Marvel Cinematic Universe movie came at Brazilian convention CCXP on Thursday, after the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special landed on Disney Plus last week.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of new baddy the High Evolutionary, who seems to be responsible for creating Rocket Raccoon, and the return of the time-displaced Gamora.

GotG Volume 3, once again directed by James Gunn, is the latest spacefaring adventure for the bickering misfits, following a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. It'll be the second MCU Phase 5 movie, coming after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Feb. 17 release.

The sci-fi action-comedy stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone. British actor Will Poulter plays comic character Adam Warlock, whose golden visage we glimpse briefly in the trailer.

It'll be Gunn's final Marvel work for the foreseeable future, since he was put in charge of rival superhero studio DC back in October.

Also during CCXP, Disney gave us the title and trailer of the fifth Indiana Jones movie (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), a retrospect dive into the Ant-Man movies and a March 2023 Disney Plus premiere date for The Mandalorian season 3.

CNET's Oscar Gonzalez contributed to this report.