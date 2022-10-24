Getting trapped in the quantum realm turns into a family affair in the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third Ant-Man installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer, out Monday, shows what happens when Ant-Man Scott Lang's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) uses a device to send a signal into the quantum realm. Before former government agent Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) can stop it, they all get sucked in, along with Lang (Paul Rudd), Lang's love interest Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who invented the Ant-Man suit.

It turns out, there's a whole secret universe there, and perhaps Janet hasn't told the crew everything about her time in the realm. We also get a glimpse of Kang the Conqueror, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next supervillain.

The quantum realm is a dimension in the multiverse. Lang got stuck in the realm after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. In Avengers: Endgame, Lang described it as its own microscopic universe. The Avengers took advantage of the realm's unpredictable rules of time to reverse Thanos' snap.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters February 17, 2023.