'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Gets March 2023 Release Date

The Mandalorian season 3 will bring Mando and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) back to on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Disney revealed during Brazilian convention CCXP on Thursday. The release date comes after Star Wars show Andor wrapped up last week.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ET — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) December 1, 2022

The show's second season ended in December 2020, but we spent some time with Mando and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year.

Season 3 also got a trailer during Disney's D23 convention back in September. It's unclear how many episodes the season will have, but the first two had eight each (The Book of Boba Fett had seven).

But Star Wars fan don't have to wait until March for their dose of a galaxy far, far away on Disney Plus -- CGI animated series The Bad Batch returns for a second season on Jan. 4, 2023.

Also during CCXP, Disney gave us the title and trailer of the fifth Indiana Jones movie (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and retrospect dive into the Ant-Man movies.