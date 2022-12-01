Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Shows De-Aged Harrison Ford

Originally shown only to those at D23 this past September, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer is now available for everyone to watch.

Harrison Ford once again puts on the fedora as the famed archaeologist, for the fifth time. In Dial of Destiny, an elderly Indiana in 1969 contends with the knowledge that the US space program has ex-Nazis within it. The movie will take a look at the older Indiana as well as a younger version, thanks to de-aging technology.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known best for the Fleabag series on Amazon Prime Video, co-stars in the film as Helena, Indiana's goddaughter. Mads Mikkelsen plays Voller, an ex-Nazi who's part of the US space program and appears to be the bad guy of the film. Also seen in the trailer is actor John Rhys-Davies, who reprises his role as Sallah, an Egyptian excavator who joined Indy in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark and 1989's The Last Crusade.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30.