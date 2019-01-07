Livestream

The way we watch video has never been more complicated or exciting. The media industry has seen audiences spread across more platforms than anyone expected, and now we watch video anywhere and everywhere we can, from our phones to our fridges and from YouTube to network-built apps.

With 5G just around the corner and all the lower latency it promises, and with hardware reaching resolutions that challenge the acuity of the human eye, it's time to rethink possibilities around what we watch and how we watch it. CNET and CES have partnered up to bring that discussion to you with some of the brightest thinkers in the technology and entertainment industries.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, join CNET for our most exciting Next Big Thing panel yet: The Future of Media. For the 19th Next Big Thing, CNET's session takes place at the C Space Storyteller Stage at the Aria on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 1:45 p.m. PT. Moderated by CNET's Brian Cooley and me, Lindsey Turrentine, we'll be talking first with a special guest, Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of Star Trek: Discovery and the Star Trek franchise. We'll discuss season 2 and chat about how changing screen sizes and settings influence the way Kurtzman writes and produces Star Trek. (Star Trek: Discovery season 2 premieres Jan. 17 on CBS All Access. Disclosure: CNET is owned by CBS.)

Next, Cooley and I will chat with a panel from all corners of the media world, and what a conversation it will be. We'll be joined by Yoon Lee, SVP of Content and Services, Product Innovation at Samsung; Toby Eduardo Redshaw, SVP of 5G Ecosystems and Enterprise Innovation at Verizon; and Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube. We'll talk hardware, we'll talk pipeline and we'll talk content production and strategy.

If you can't make it to Vegas to join us, we'll be streaming Next Big Thing live in the player above. Don't miss it!