Yes, you can fix your cracked Nintendo Switch back
Transcript
One crack switch.
One family trapped inside.
And here's how I figured out, hey, I'm Scott, and I got a switch problem where the back of my switch and I freaked out and blew my kid.
And that's because I've lost my patience lately, and I'm trying to calm down and be a good person inside but accidents happen.
Man, I truly believe that caused it.
I don't know where this came from.
But there's a small crack on the back the original switch right here.
So what do I do?
Well, you can fix it, Scott figure it out.
So that's exactly what I did.
Now, I'm not a fixed type guy and it makes me nervous to try to repair stuff.
My back garden is a disaster because I've never figured out how to garden.
I'm trying to learn how to bake.
But this is a good time to figure things out.
And I decided to follow some instructions from I fix it, which were great and are available online.
And I ordered some parts from Amazon, which you can get right now if you're willing to wait a little bit.
Repairing the back of the switch is one of the easiest things, so I didn't wanna freak out too much.
Any practice green, I didn't damage the joi cons and people repair of the cave casings to the joi cons a lot.
Those are pretty intricate, so you need to get a specific type of screwdriver.
I bought a few of these on Amazon.
I've got the switch.
I've got the replacement back cover that I ordered Don't stress.
Please be careful with these screws a bit.
Your bit will go through them like butter.
God, I got myself a try point screwdriver.
Here I've got these dishes to hold stuff in those screws here There's the crack.
[SOUND] We probably use some sort of soft surface here.
feel pretty good about that.
And look at that.
That's all magnetized.
We want to take that [SOUND] And put it right over there.
Put it in gently.
One really nice thing about the screwdriver is that it has the spinning fans having your finger on it and allow you to spin the screwdriver very delicately without Danger in it?
It was a little bit nerve racking.
Okay.
This spinning.
Okay, so I got that other little ****.
I'm so myopic that I'm just leaning forward so I can see it.
All right.
Step two, remove that single 6.1 millimeter Phillips **** underneath the kickstand.
So now I need a Phillips screwdriver.
All right.
So open this up.
You can actually remove this little kickstand separately or you can gently pull it off.
So you want to do that, because you're gonna need it later.
You'll remove this micro SD card, and let's do the same.
[MUSIC]
It's so tiny, as a little itty bitty baby.
[MUSIC]
Let's see step 3. Move the 22.7 millimeter Phillips or screws from the bottom of the device.
You can see them there.
And then get in there with that Phillips screwdriver.
Take care of that.
Okay.
That's one of them.
And then the other one here.
Got that little **** out, okay.
And now I'm going to remove the single Phillips from the top, which is up here.
That looks similar to the others.
Now, step five.
Remove the single.
3.8 millimeter Phillips **** from the left and right joy con rails See that?
Okay, not not those that so I'm just like ultra paranoid about this Yeah, the cracked part fell off.
Okay, I'll put that aside.
I'll get more used to stuff like this some day, okay.
And you can tell so longer I've got the ****, thank goodness for these magnetized screwdrivers.
Now the other side [UNKNOWN]
Got the least handy person in the world Their suturing gear making sure that doesn't get pulled out to their neck or the muscles or the skin around it.
So the patient comes down with something sticking out of their neck could be sticking out of their upper shoulder area what I could do subclassing Okay.
All right.
So.
We got this one
[MUSIC]
they look pretty much identical.
To reassemble your device follow the instructions in reverse order.
So, we're gonna do just that.
I'm gonna take this gnarly one, line it up.
It's a little more complicated with mine, which maybe that piece of the plastic may have snapped.
Attach this part.
There's a bonus step I didn't expect.
To attach some of these pieces looks like I also have to attach this kickstand we'll put it over here.
It means back in again as a lot harder.
I just rip the mesh off my other switch back cover.
I'm just applying it Hear so ugly by two.
It looks like it wants to go in.
I have two options.
You can try to break the plastic tab or make it fit.
This little part is not fitting you have to get it to fit Not ideal.
Crap, I think I did it, [SOUND].
It'll fit.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND] I definitely deserve a drink after this.
But now we've gotta put the screws on.
I'm not out of the woods yet.
[MUSIC]
Let's get one of those screws.
That's one,
[MUSIC]
That's two.
[MUSIC]
Okay, the bottom.
[MUSIC]
Okay, we'll do this one.
The top **** and underneath the kickstand, super tiny, be super delicate.
Try Points, [UNKNOWN], try force.
Everyone call them, here we go okay it's hard to tell them they're all the way in and I'm very worried about stripping them.
Damn thing better not crack again.
Then final **** All right.
This looks like our repaired Nintendo Switch!
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Okay, so I just repaired the back cover on the Nintendo Switch.
I am exhausted, that was stressful.
Okay, so I did it though so you should feel encouraged by that, There were a few more steps than I've expected.
So if you get one of these Switch covers, which I did, it will look like all the little bits, and pieces weren't put onto the cover.
And if I talked to you through it, you should see that there's the kickstand bracket, which was Phillips head.
There was the game card cover, which was Phillips head.
It was like two more steps.
Plus that neck here, which is on the back did not come with this case I had to peel it off with my fingers which was kind of and there was a little bit of stickiness left so I stuck it on and it seems like it'll hold the plastic tabs which was super weird.
On the back of this did not fit into my switch I kept exploring inside And I don't think anything fell in I just hit the switch at two different size tab holes on the model I had.
I also found like a little fragment inside one of the areas where another broken plastic tab was, I think you're saying rattling.
Anyway, you know, there was a plastic capital on there.
I did actually cut off a bit to make it fit, which was not what I signed up for, and I'm surprised even more, so Once I did that, and I kind of think I stripped a couple of the screws a tiny bit afterwards to be really careful, you can prepare the back cover.
That being said, it's not like a super, super simple thing for me, it's a little bit anxiety inducing, but I did it and it's done.
I'm sure people who Putting your own two econ covers are laughing at me right now and you're going, good.
Come on, this is nothing.
But if you're apprehensive about doing stuff, which I am, hopefully this tells you a little bit about what you'd be thinking getting into.
The good news is, I don't have to send in a switch for repairs.
It's fixed.
And you can do it.
Total cost of the props that I bought with the **** kit which I could use again and the back cover which also comes with the front cover is like 30 bucks.
Just give yourself some time, get yourself, I've got a bit of a head ache, I'm gonna have a nice drink of water.
Those kids better not damage this damn thing again.
They probably will
