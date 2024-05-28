Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features
Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features
4:14
Watch Now

Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features

Laptops
Speaker 1: Good news, everyone. New Chromebook and Chromebook plus laptops are headed our way, starting at less than $350 and they'll be loaded with new features. And yes, those include new AI tools because it's been a whole half a minute since the last AI thing showed up. Seriously though, guys, Google added some pretty fun new stuff to ChromeOS, especially if you opt for a slightly pricier Chromebook plus model in case you're unfamiliar with them. Google introduced the Chromebook plus category [00:00:30] back in October, 2023, and those laptops guarantee a higher level of features and specs with prices generally ranging from three 50 to $700. There are still regular Chromebooks too, like this asus CM 30 detachable, but with the higher level specs in a plus model like this new 14 inch HP X 360 convertible, you get a few extra chromos tools and software. And those extras now include Google AI powered features and Gemini Advanced [00:01:00] Google held an event in New York City to debut the 10 new models coming from aser, HP, and asus. Speaker 1: But more importantly, we got some demos of the new features and here are the ones we think showed the most promise starting with the new game dashboard. Yes, it's true. People do game on Chromebooks and there are even gaming Chromebooks like this, Acer Chromebook plus five 16 ge. But say you're playing a touch control game and your Chromebook doesn't have a touch screen, you'll now be able to [00:01:30] quickly map the touch controls to keyboard keys. The dashboard also makes it easy to capture screenshots and gameplay video, and you can even turn on your webcam so you can record yourself chatting in the corner. And since I'm on webcam's, Google is adding gesture and face tracking to chromos for hands-free control. This was probably the most impressive demo we saw because you can completely navigate the OS and apps, write an email, browse the web play games [00:02:00] all without the keyboard and touchpad. Speaker 1: It's not fully baked, but going by what we saw, it's working really well already. These accessibility features can be enabled now as an experimental feature with a Chromos flag, but they are expected to be integrated into chromos soon. Also, coming soon is a help me read feature that uses Gemini to basically create A-T-L-D-R summary of websites or PDFs or other documents. So for example, if you go to a Wikipedia page and just want a rundown [00:02:30] of what it says, it'll do that, but then you can also ask follow-up questions so that you can get exactly the info you're after. Eventually maybe, I don't know, like all ai, it's a work in progress. Another good example of that actually is Gemini's ability to brainstorm. At Google's demo, I tested Gemini with one of the scenarios that seems to get dragged out for every AI test like this, planning a vacation. I prompted Gemini with the basics for a family Speaker 2: Trip, Tokyo in the fall, [00:03:00] and it gave me some predictably generic results. And then when I tried to refine those results with my airport of choice, it wasn't having it and it forgot all about my original prompt just given me basic flight info. To be fair, it definitely gave me a good starting point for what I prompted it with. And isn't that what brainstorming is all about? The Gemini app will be pre-installed on new Chromebook plus laptops, and through the end of 2024, if you buy one, you'll get 12 months [00:03:30] of the Google one AI premium plan included, which gets you access to Gemini, advanced Gemini for workspace and two terabytes of cloud storage among other things, which is a pretty great deal. So those are the big new features for me, but there are several other additions, so I'm sure there are other things I'm forgetting about, but you get the picture. There are new Chromebook in Chromebook plus laptops, all with more artificial intelligence and some tools that are legit helpful. The most [00:04:00] impressive thing for me is the face and gesture tracking, but I'd love to hear what you think. So let me know in the comments and you can read more about Chromebooks and ai@cnet.com. Thanks for watching, and you'll see me when you see me.

Up Next

Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features
yt-josh-chromebook-clean

Up Next

Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features

Microsoft Announces First Surface Copilot Plus PCs Powered by Qualcomm
240520-site-microsoft-reax-2

Microsoft Announces First Surface Copilot Plus PCs Powered by Qualcomm

Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Are Here
240320-site-microsoft-surface-pros-first-look-v2

Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Are Here

Apple Has Big AI Plans for Mac — and iPhone, Too
240307-yt-omt-ai-siri-v03

Apple Has Big AI Plans for Mac — and iPhone, Too

M3 MacBook Air Review: A Better Reason to Upgrade?
macbookair13-15-m3-clean

M3 MacBook Air Review: A Better Reason to Upgrade?

Apple Updates 13- and 15-Inch MacBook Air With M3 Chips
macbookair-news-00-00-17-16-still002

Apple Updates 13- and 15-Inch MacBook Air With M3 Chips

Best Laptops of CES 2024
240110-site-best-laptops

Best Laptops of CES 2024

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly
cnet-thumbnail-bestlist-site

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly

Apple MacBook Pro 16- and 14-Inch, M3 Series Review
macbookpro1416-cnet

Apple MacBook Pro 16- and 14-Inch, M3 Series Review

Apple's M3 Sparks a New Era of Mac vs. PC Battles
231102-site-the-return-of-mac-vs-pc

Apple's M3 Sparks a New Era of Mac vs. PC Battles

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core.png

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city.png

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
top-5.png

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
the-daily-charge.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future.png

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today.png

Tech Today

Cooley On Cars
on-cars.png

Cooley On Cars

Carfection
carfection.png

Carfection

The Apple Core
apple-core.png

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city.png

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
top-5.png

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
the-daily-charge.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future.png

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today.png

Tech Today

Cooley On Cars
on-cars.png

Cooley On Cars

Carfection
carfection.png

Carfection

Latest News

Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features
yt-josh-chromebook-clean

Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features

Finding the Best Budget Smartwatch Under $100
240517-site-smartwatches-under-100

Finding the Best Budget Smartwatch Under $100

Klipsch Flexus Soundbars: Which One is Right for You?
Klipsch Flexus Range

Klipsch Flexus Soundbars: Which One is Right for You?

Unitree G1 vs. Boston Dynamics Atlas: Hypermobility in Humanoid Robots
240523-site-unitree-robotics-thumbnail-2

Unitree G1 vs. Boston Dynamics Atlas: Hypermobility in Humanoid Robots

Apple TV Just Leveled Up with the RetroArch App
240523-site-i-turned-my-apple-tv-into-a-sega-genesis

Apple TV Just Leveled Up with the RetroArch App

Everything Announced at Microsoft Build 2024
240521-site-microsoft-build-supercut-thumbnail

Everything Announced at Microsoft Build 2024

Sonos Ace Headphones Get Set to Take on the AirPods Max (First Look)
240520-site-sonos-headphones-4

Sonos Ace Headphones Get Set to Take on the AirPods Max (First Look)

Microsoft Announces First Surface Copilot Plus PCs Powered by Qualcomm
240520-site-microsoft-reax-2

Microsoft Announces First Surface Copilot Plus PCs Powered by Qualcomm

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Surface Copilot Plus PC Event
microsoft-event-5-20-24-20-may-2024-02-00-39-pm-00-08-21-09-still001

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Surface Copilot Plus PC Event

Android 15: See New Features in Action
yt-android-15-clean-1

Android 15: See New Features in Action

Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features
yt-josh-chromebook-clean

Control Your Chromebook With Gestures and New AI Features

Finding the Best Budget Smartwatch Under $100
240517-site-smartwatches-under-100

Finding the Best Budget Smartwatch Under $100

Klipsch Flexus Soundbars: Which One is Right for You?
Klipsch Flexus Range

Klipsch Flexus Soundbars: Which One is Right for You?

Unitree G1 vs. Boston Dynamics Atlas: Hypermobility in Humanoid Robots
240523-site-unitree-robotics-thumbnail-2

Unitree G1 vs. Boston Dynamics Atlas: Hypermobility in Humanoid Robots

Apple TV Just Leveled Up with the RetroArch App
240523-site-i-turned-my-apple-tv-into-a-sega-genesis

Apple TV Just Leveled Up with the RetroArch App

Everything Announced at Microsoft Build 2024
240521-site-microsoft-build-supercut-thumbnail

Everything Announced at Microsoft Build 2024

Sonos Ace Headphones Get Set to Take on the AirPods Max (First Look)
240520-site-sonos-headphones-4

Sonos Ace Headphones Get Set to Take on the AirPods Max (First Look)

Microsoft Announces First Surface Copilot Plus PCs Powered by Qualcomm
240520-site-microsoft-reax-2

Microsoft Announces First Surface Copilot Plus PCs Powered by Qualcomm

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Surface Copilot Plus PC Event
microsoft-event-5-20-24-20-may-2024-02-00-39-pm-00-08-21-09-still001

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Surface Copilot Plus PC Event

Android 15: See New Features in Action
yt-android-15-clean-1

Android 15: See New Features in Action