Xreal Air vs. Viture XR: Display Glasses

Oct 30, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: These are the X reel air AR glasses, and these are the Vour XR glasses. They're both display glasses that project a monitor in front of you. They connect to various devices via USBC or with some dongles and accessories. Any HDMI port for a portable monitor experience. This can include handheld game consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Steam deck, but also wired home consoles like an Xbox or PlayStation, and of course they can also connect to phones, tablets, and computers as well. I reviewed the X real errors a couple [00:00:30] months ago and I'll link to that video in the description below. Now that I have vour glasses, I'm going to put these up against one another to find out which one is worth your attention right off the bat. Let's address our capture limitations. There is no way to directly capture what I'm seeing when wearing these glasses to help you get a better sense of what I'll be talking about. Speaker 1: We've set up a GoPro as close to the glasses as we can in an attempt to capture some more real life visuals. These glasses are fantastic for gaming work and really any situation where having a large and portable monitor [00:01:00] would be ideal. They have completely changed how I view media and play games on the go. Long plane or car rides are great since I can connect to my phone or tablet and watch a movie on a much larger screen. Even at home plugging directly into my steam deck and laying down in bed, I get a huge display floating up by the ceiling. Both glasses also have built-in speakers located on each arm X reel's. Audio quality is fine and totally serviceable, but Vitor sounds much better. Unfortunately, neither device has internal batteries. You're going to have to stay tethered to whatever [00:01:30] you're trying to view. Speaker 1: They both come with an angled USBC cable that attaches to the back of one of the arms and drapes down behind the ear. I do prefer VI tour's design in this case since it has this MagSafe like connector compared to X reel standard plug. The X reel airs and Vitor glasses both feature two 10 P screens, one for each eye and weighs 79 and 78 grams respectively. All the computing is done in this wide brimmed part embedded at the top of the glasses. The image is projected down toward [00:02:00] an angled lens before being bounced forward onto the front lenses. They aren't actually filling all of the lenses with your image, but just what's inside this section of it. The X reel errors displays appear much larger and from my perspective, appear about this size while the tour's display is about this size. Both glasses have three buttons located on one of their arms on X reels. Speaker 1: The front button turns the display on and off while the longer connected buttons adjust how transparent and bright the images [00:02:30] vito's long buttons do the same while the front button adjusts the electrochromic film. This feature is really cool because it makes the area surrounding the display darken or brighten. It helps block out extra light and immerse you more in your game or movie. Despite X reels display measuring larger, it doesn't get as bright or opaque as the Vitor image. This means you'll have a harder time seeing your media when using the x reel errors in brighter rooms. Vito's Electrochromic adjustment solves this and makes the display Speaker 2: More useful [00:03:00] in more situations other than size. In ideal lighting conditions, I found both the displays to look pretty similar to one another. Images look sharp and crisp and on vito's glasses, as long as the text isn't too small, it's easily visible. The Vitor glasses include the ability to dial in the focus on each panel individually by rotating these wheels on top. This is great if the default lens isn't right for you or if you share a pair of glasses between multiple people with different eyesight. [00:03:30] One of my major complaints when I reviewed the x reel air was how many adapters and accessories I needed for each situation in order to connect to my iPhone 14 Pro A device. Without USBC, you needed two separate dongles chained together for the glasses to see the phone. This remained true for any device that didn't have display out through USBC and it's the same situation for the Vour glasses as well, which meant that products like my steam deck or my MacBook worked best since they were just plug and play. Speaker 2: Luckily, the new iPhone 15 [00:04:00] lineup and most Android phones support USBC, so they're also more compatible. Vitor has a number of additional accessories that really helped with some of my issues. Let's look at the Nintendo Switch as an example. You would think that using these glasses with the switch would be just as seamless as it is with the steam deck, but unfortunately that isn't the case. The first issue is that the switch doesn't support video out through its USBC port. It needs a dock in order to send the video to a display. What's worse is that that dock needs a certain amount [00:04:30] of power going into it for the switch to register with it. This means when using the x reel airs with the switch, you have to plug the dock into the wall. Removing the switch is portability. Vitor has a 13,000 milliamp hour mobile dock. Speaker 2: It comes with a very short USBC cable and connects the glasses to the switch while providing more than enough power. In fact, it'll also charge a device prolonging your battery life. It is fairly heavy at 230 grams, but if you're going on a trip and weight is an issue, it's worth noting that this dock has three USBC [00:05:00] ports for charging your devices, so it's basically a backup battery. This device also has HDMI in so you can connect a PS five or Xbox to it and play those devices with your glasses. However, keep in mind that those larger consoles will still need to be plugged into the wall since this won't provide any power for them since it has two ports for the glasses, you can even hook this up to your device and have two people watch a movie or play games together at the same time. Speaker 2: The mobile doc retails for $129. What's even cooler VI tour sells a mobile dock [00:05:30] mount for the switch and the steam deck both for $19. These are plastic brackets that will hold the console in front and hold the mobile dock in the back from there. You can use that included tiny USBC cable to power or charge your device and then plug your glasses in and enjoy. X reel does have their own HDMI adapter. It's much smaller and compact, but it acts only as a converter for the video signal and won't power or charge your device. In fact, Vitor Speaker 3: Has something similar as well. If you're only interested in using the glasses [00:06:00] with home game consoles, desktop computers, or anything that is strictly HDMI out and unfortunately you cannot use vito's mobile doc with X reels glasses, X reels airs offer three degrees of movement to help adjust the viewing angle. Vour can only remain rigid. Unfortunately, neither of them can adjust the length of the arms and there's no way to bend them into a slightly different curve. For me personally, even though x reel allows for me to tilt the frame a bit for a better viewing angle, they actually pinch inward a little too much for me, so it's [00:06:30] vito's glasses that are more comfortable to wear. Each pair of glasses comes with several nose pad options for you to choose from. Both glasses will also come with a nice carrying case for storage with a compartment for the required cable X reel's bundle also includes this plastic cover that can help block out external light and immerse you further in your media. Speaker 3: This is especially useful since one of X reel's downsides is that they don't block out as much light as the competitor. Vour does offer a similar product, but it's sold separately for nine bucks. I would highly recommend getting one of these [00:07:00] since it also helps protect the lenses. The X reel airs bundle costs $339, which is actually $40 less than when I did my initial review video vour Standard Glasses pack is a hundred dollars more at 4 39. Overall, both of these glasses still require a few too many accessories to be the dream scenario we're all wanting. I wish it was just plug and play for everything, not just my steam deck and MacBook, but with more devices moving to USBC, like the iPhone 15 lineup, things are slowly getting better. The X reel Air XR glasses [00:07:30] are cheaper and have a larger display, which means you can read small text easier and you're getting the larger portable monitor. Regardless, I feel like Vitor is offering a more compelling product despite a smaller screen, it can be viewed in more environments and lighting conditions. Also, I've only touched on a few of the robust ecosystem of accessories so you can really mix and match to fit your needs. Their glasses are more expensive and each accessory raises the price further, but you get a lot more options and use cases with Vitor in the end. Was I right [00:08:00] or which glasses do you think are the better purchase? Let me know in the comments and thanks for watching.