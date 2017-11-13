HolidayBuyer's Guide
Top 5 flexible laptops

Sometimes you want a tablet. Sometimes you want a laptop. These machines are the best of both worlds.
These are the Top 5 flexible laptop you can get. Sometimes, you want a laptop, sometimes you want a tablet. That's where two-in-ones come in handy. For this list, we spoke with CNET's Dan Ackerman for his expertise. Also, we're [UNKNOWN] sticking product lines, not actual models for this. At number 5 is the Google Pixelbook. It's flat out the best Chromebook you can get and you'll pay for that. The Pixelbook starts at around $1,000. It's just a little over ten millimeters thin and weighs around two and a half pounds. At number four it's a Lenovo Flex. It may not feature the most exciting design out there, but the Lenovo Flex is a solid performer. It can handle both work and entertainment. The Flex line is a lot like the Yoga line but are lots cheaper. The fifteen inch Flex Five model Starts at under $700. At number three is the HP Spectre X360. There are two models of the X360 a 13 inch and a 15 inch version. Both are beautifully designed with a focus on creating a premium experience. They also both have great keyboards and track pads. HP even got high end electronics maker Bang and Olufsen to handle the audio system. System. That brings us to number two, the Microsoft Surface Pro. Dan Ackerman says this is the tablet style hybrid to beat. The newest version of the Surface Pro has a couple of fanless models. If you opt for the Surface pen, it's also been upgraded to handle more levels of Pressure. While it can act as a laptop by getting that keyboard cover, it's still not the best at actually being placed on a lap. And the number one flexible laptop is the Lenovo Yoga line. When Lenovo showed off its first Yoga way back in 2012 it turned heads. Five years later Lenovo's still making great Yoga laptops. For example, the Lenovo Yoga 920 features that watchband-like hinge that can handle all kinds of positions. It also improved on the older nine ten model by adding Thunderbolt III to it's USBC ports. The Lenovo Yoga line frequently receives high honors around the CNET lab. Thanks again to Dan for his help, what's your favorite flexible computer? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter. I'm Matt Iyaz and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]

