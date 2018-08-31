Take a look at all of the crazy new smart lights from Philips Hue

IFA 2018
Take a look at all of the crazy new smart lights from Philips HueSmart lights, smart switches, smart... mirror? Hue's been awfully busy this summer.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey, CNET. What's happening? I'm here at the Philips Hue booth at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Checking out all the new products that Philips announced this summer. We've got new lights for your TV room. Lights for your outdoor area. We're gonna take a look at all of them. First up, Philips Hue Adore Smart Mirror. It's really just a plain old dumb mirror with a ring of hue light around the rim. You can change between multiple white light tones to mimic the changing light of the day, or to see how your makeup might look in different environments. No word on pricing yet, but it's coming to the US later this fall. Next, let's move into the living room and take a look at the Phillips Hue Play, it's a 9 inch table light that's designed to splash color all over your walls, and you can also lay it flat to cast light upwards. It's a perfect product for anyone interested in Hue entertainment, it's syncs the colors up with whatever's playing on your computer or TV. It'll cost $70 when it arrives this fall, or 130 for a two pack. On a similar note, there's the Phillips Hue Sign, Also casts colors all over your walls. It comes in two sizes, both of them nice and skinny to keep the focus on the light and not the fixture itself. It's a little pricier though. The small one costs 160, while the big one will sell for 250. Meanwhile, [UNKNOWN] also has its eyes on your yard with new weather proof, outdoor versions of its popular light strips coming soon. You can pre-order them right now. The pricing starts at $90. One final thing to keep an eye out for, new light switches developed by some new friends of Hue that are coming to Europe and the US by early 2019. But trigger your Hue lights in scenes, they'll work with Apple home kit and best of all, they produce their own power every time you press the button just like the key tap remote which is one of my favorite gadgets. That means no wiring and no batteries, pretty cool Hue.