Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hands-On: Same Phone, Better Design
Speaker 1: <silence> Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z fold five. The newest version of its book shaped foldable phone. It starts at $1,800, the same price as last year's Z fold four and launches on August 11th. I had a few minutes to spend with the Z fold five, and based on the limited time I've had with it, it feels like a small but important evolution of the Z fold. It has a brand new hinge, which enables it to fold completely closed with no gap [00:00:30] for the first time, making this feel like a bigger design leap compared to the jump between the Z fold three and the Z fold four, but a lot of other changes feel minor. Before we dive into my thoughts, let's take a look at what's new. The redesigned hinge, which is present in both the Z fold five and the new Z flip five. Speaker 1: Make it so that there's no gap when the phone is closed. This might not sound like a big deal, but it does make the phone feel more sleek and uniform. Other companies [00:01:00] like Google and Motorola have also made foldables with gapless hinges at this point, so Samsung is sort of catching up in this regard besides just making the phone look and feel nicer. The new hinge should also improve durability according to Samsung's claims. That's because there are fewer moving parts in the hinge. Both phones are also coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus two, which should hopefully make them more drop resistant. While the crease is still very visible on the Galaxy Z fold five, [00:01:30] it does feel a little flatter, which is also probably thanks to the new hinge. The other major change with the Z fold five is its new processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Gen two for Galaxy. Speaker 1: It's the same chip that powers the Galaxy S 23 series, which is great because I notice some improvements to battery life and camera performance on those phones. Hopefully it'll be the same for the Galaxy Z fold five. Samsung also made the internal screen on the Z fold five brighter at 1,750 [00:02:00] knits. I already find the displays on Samsung's phones to be brighter than other Android phones, so I'm looking forward to seeing if this makes a difference. There's also a new Spen for the Galaxy Z fold five that's thinner than the previous one, although you'll still have to buy it separately. The camera setup is the same as the Z fold four, although I'm expecting to see some improvements thanks to the new chip. Overall, the Galaxy Z fold five feels like a refined version of what we saw last [00:02:30] year. The new hinge makes the phone look and feel a bit less cumbersome, and the new processor should bring some nice improvements to photography and battery life, possibly helping close the gap between the Z fold and Samsung's Galaxy S Series. Speaker 1: But the biggest problem is that the Z fold five is still really expensive at $1,800. It's still hard to imagine exactly who this phone is for. Samsung is clearly leaning into productivity and entertainment, which makes sense given that the Z fold has a giant internal [00:03:00] screen, but I imagine that price still puts it out of reach for many people. We'll know more about the Z fold five once we've had more time with the device. So what do you think of Samsung's new foldable phone? Let me know in the comments and don't forget to follow CNET for more Samsung coverage. You can also find more details about the Galaxy Z fold five in my written story. Thanks for watching, and I'll see you next time.
Up Next
Sony WF-1000XM5 Review: Top Earbuds Get Even Better
Sony WF-1000XM5 Review: Top Earbuds Get Even Better
Beats Studio Pro Look the Same but Feel Very Different
Beats Studio Pro Look the Same but Feel Very Different
Nothing's Sequel Gets a Lot Right
Nothing's Sequel Gets a Lot Right
Review: The Google Pixel Fold Has Room to Improve
Review: The Google Pixel Fold Has Room to Improve
Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again
Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again
Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet
Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet
Top 5 Sonos Speakers for the Home
Top 5 Sonos Speakers for the Home
LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice
LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked
Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes, Coming Aug. 11
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes, Coming Aug. 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands On: A Bigger Screen Goes A Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands On: A Bigger Screen Goes A Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hands-On: Same Phone, Better Design
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hands-On: Same Phone, Better Design
Plank vs. Zenhaven: Latex Mattress Review and Comparison
Plank vs. Zenhaven: Latex Mattress Review and Comparison
Most Popular All most popular
Subsea Internet Cables Light Up the Bottom of the World's Oceans
Subsea Internet Cables Light Up the Bottom of the World's Oceans
What to Expect From Samsung's Next Unpacked Event
What to Expect From Samsung's Next Unpacked Event
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
Apple, Please Steal This Tech for the Apple Watch
Apple, Please Steal This Tech for the Apple Watch
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tips: Invite-Only Deals and More
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tips: Invite-Only Deals and More
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
How to Install Ring's New Car Cam