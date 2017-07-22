Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reveal set for Aug. 23; Musk plans East Coast hyperloop

In this week's wrap-up, Samsung announces an official date for its Note 8 event. Meanwhile, Elon Musk tweets about building a new way to get from NY to DC.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Samsung sent out invitations for its next Unpacked event which will take place on August 23rd at 11 AM Eastern in New York City. The invitation says, doo bigger things and features an illustration of what looks like two bezels and a stylus. This would be a not too subtle hint that this will be the Note 8 reveal. Samsung Mobile head DJ [UNKNOWN] said, the Note 8 would go on sale starting in September or October, depending on the region. Elon Musk says he has verbal government approval to build an underground hyper loop extending from New York to Washington, DC. He said the journey would take only 29 minutes. Musk later clarified that there is still a lot of work needed to receive formal written approval, but is optimistic. Veteran game company Atari has unveiled the Ataribox, a new console that will supposedly play new and legacy games. Details are very slim and it's not known how much the device will cost or what specific games will be included. What we do know is it'll have four USB ports, one SD card slot, and will attach to your TV using HDMI. Atari says more details regarding the new console will be announced soon. Amazon is bringing its voice assistant to its Amazon shopping app on Android. The voice assistant was already accessible in the iOS version of the Amazon app. The assistant can handle to do lists, news, weather, and control smart home gadgets. If you don't see it in your Android app yet, don't worry. The feature is rolling out gradually. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app available for IOS and Android.

