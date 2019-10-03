Samsung Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Duo and the future of smartphones

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Duo and the future of smartphones.
From review: Samsung Galaxy Fold

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

64 episodes

Alphabet City

65 episodes

CNET Top 5

830 episodes

The Daily Charge

878 episodes

What the Future

316 episodes

Tech Today

994 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Duo and the future of smartphones

8:18

Microsoft just gave away next year's big reveals (The Daily Charge, 10/2/2019)

8:51

Dual screens are the future for Microsoft

1:26

Microsoft's Surface Neo is a dual-screen foldable tablet

5:17

Microsoft reveals 5.3mm ultrathin Surface Pro X

3:18

Adobe announces Fresco for Surface Pro

3:30

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

2020 Chevy Corvette convertible: A look at the first hardtop convertible Vette

3:13

Google Play Music takes another step toward the grave

4:50

Lesser-known features inside the iPhone 11

9:39

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus

2:42

Uber Copter: NYC to JFK in 8 minutes or less

3:39

Mario Kart Tour review: It's fine

7:35

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

GoPro Hero 8 Black is its most powerful, feature-filled camera ever

5:30

First look at D-O, the interactive Star Wars toy droid

4:17

Mario Kart Tour review: It's fine

7:35

Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers more for your money

9:27

Ring Fit Adventure is a real workout

9:52

OnePlus 7T packs premium features for just $600

3:48

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14