Roku's new streamers start at $40 for 4K HDR

Roku makes our favorite TV streamers. They have thousands of apps, a simple interface, and best of all extremely affordable prices. Roku's new 4K HDR players are cheaper than ever. These little devices pump up the highest quality streaming video available from Netflix and more. The Roku Premiere costs 40 bucks, and it's the cheapest ACR streamer in the market. The other new Roku is the Premiere Plus at just 50 bucks. The cheaper Premiere has a standard infrared clicker you'll have to aim at the tv. The Plus on the other hand, has a remote you can point anywhere and it still works. It also includes a microphone for voice command and the ability to control volume and power on your tv. Meanwhile, Roku is also upgrading it's highest end Ultra player with JBL headphones included in the box. It keeps the same $100 price as before. Roku will also continue to sell all four of its other streamer and sticks creating a product line of seven total players. [MUSIC] Roku will also sell a pair of $200 wireless speakers for its Roku TVs. They're designed for easy connections and don't use wires to connect to the sets, and significantly improve the sound. Wait for a full review however, to see how they compete against standard sound bars. The speakers also come with a new kind of voice remote Roku's calling the Touch Remote. It's designed to sit on a table or shelf, rather than be held in the hand, and allows you to control the TV's volume, power, and some other functions by voice or buttons from across the house. The Touch Remote will also be sold separately The Roku Premier is available for preorder now, and the Premier Plus will come exclusively to Walmart in October. Speakers ship in November. Stay tuned to CNET for reviews. [MUSIC]
Media StreamersRoku

