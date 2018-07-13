Your video, "Polk's Command Bar is the sound bar for Alexa fans"
Polk's Command Bar is the sound bar for Alexa fans

Polk's Command Bar may look and act like an Echo Dot but it sounds the best of any Amazon speaker yet
After the Amazon Echo first appeared in 2014 it was only a matter of time before a sound bar with an integrated voice assistant came along. Though it's been beaten to the punch by the sonar's beam, the $300 Polk Command Bar is the true successor to Amazon's first smart speaker. And while you ask, no, this isn't an echo dot in the middle of the sound bar, but it's designed to look and act like one. Assign Alexa a voice command, and the sound bar lights up exactly in the same way. It does almost all the things you would expect from Alexa, expect for multi-room And you can also control the sound bar with your voice. You can change the sound mode, alter the volume or even change inputs. Alexa, music mode. Unlike the Sonos Beam, which has a single HDMI input, the Command Bar comes with a host of inputs, including two HDMI. One of these is designed to fit an Amazon Fire Stick, which is controllable with Alexa. And there was a USB port for charging. In addition the Sound Bot also comes with Bluetooth and an optical input. The Sound Bar is super wide and the drivers are placed at the very ends to minimize interference with the microphones. And in addition, unlike the beam, the command bar also includes a wireless sub woofer. You also get a remote control which comes with an Alexa button. So ooh, if you can't get her attention over your movie Alexa, Alexa, Alexa! You can stop screaming, and talk normally into it. What temperature is outer space? 455 degrees Fahrenheit. As far as sound quality is concerned, the wide placement of the drivers enables both music and movies to sound more natural. The subwoofer really helps with film soundtracks in particular, and it maintains sounds so much better than the beam as a result. It's not as sleek as the sonar speaker and it doesn't do as much stuff, but with better sound quality and a $100 saving, the Polk command bar is the better deal of the two speakers.

