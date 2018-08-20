CNET
Your video, "The Oppo Find X phone is dead sexy"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
First Look
The Oppo Find X phone is dead sexy
Those curves. That camera. You know you want one.
1:56
/
August 20, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for The Oppo Find X phone is dead sexy.
Oppo Find X
CNET Editors' Rating
Outstanding
The Oppo Find X's supercool pop-up camera and beautiful, all-screen design make it the best-looking phone of 2018. It's also one of the best phones this year, period.
Read Full Review
Visit manufacturer site for details.
