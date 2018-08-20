Your video, "The Oppo Find X phone is dead sexy"
The Oppo Find X phone is dead sexy

Those curves. That camera. You know you want one.
Oppo Find X

CNET Editors' Rating

 Outstanding
The Oppo Find X's supercool pop-up camera and beautiful, all-screen design make it the best-looking phone of 2018. It's also one of the best phones this year, period.
