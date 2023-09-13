Nest Bedding Quail Mattress: Best Foam Mattress? 5:09 Watch Now

Nest Bedding Quail Mattress: Best Foam Mattress?

Sep 13, 2023 Sleep

Speaker 1: Nest bedding has some pretty fantastic mattresses including their ultra popular Sparrow hybrid, but is there more affordable Alpha Mattress, the Quail Mattress, worth your time? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm Messina, and we have our solar review of the Quail Mattress from Nest Bedding. This is kind of nest beddings answer to the all foam bed in a box mattress like you find from Casper or Lisa. [00:00:30] And we're going to talk about everything you need to know about it, including what it's actually made up, what's going to feel like for you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who might want to pick one up for themselves. That sounds good, and you find this very helpful. Give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and there's going to be a lot more information down below in the description, including any discounts we can find to help bring the price of this mattress down a bit for you. Let's just dive right in by quickly covering the policy info for this bed, and we're just going to throw 'em up on screen here so you can check 'em out. Speaker 1: The big thing to know is that they go above and beyond the usual online mattress trial period with an entire year, and this also comes with a lifetime warranty, which is pretty fantastic. [00:01:00] More information about these policies down below in the description, including some detail on how to actually return a mattress because that might not go exactly how you think it does, but let's get into the more interesting stuff now, what this mattress is actually made of and when it's going to feel like for you to sleep on. So like I mentioned, this is kind of nest beddings answer to the more classic all foam bed in a box, which means its base support layer is dense support foam instead of coils. If you want a hybrid bed, there are plenty of options from nest bedding, but this one's opting to keep it more affordable and simple. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] We generally recommend if you're a heavier person somewhere around 220 pounds or more to opt for a coil mattress for the added long-term support and durability. But if you are more medium to petite size, you should probably have no issues on the Quail Mattress. This is a three layer mattress, so you have that dense support foam like I mentioned. Then you have a pretty thick layer of transition foam. This is super common in most mattresses with this sort of all foam design. It's really there to help make sure you don't really feel the dent support foam underneath you, just the support from it because if you're laying right on top of that den support [00:02:00] foam, it doesn't feel all that good. Then the top comfort layer of the Quail Mattress is what they call interjects foam. This stuff is kind of a blend of a memory foam and a more responsive foam. Speaker 1: So you get some pressure relief from it, but it doesn't really conform to your body that much. You don't really sink into it, and I think it gives the Quail mattress more of a soft neutral feel overall that I think will be plenty accommodating. I can't imagine a lot of people will trout the Quail mattress and find it to be strictly uncomfortable. Might not be exactly what you're looking for, although there is something that it does kind of differently than a lot [00:02:30] of its other competitors in that it doesn't use any memory foam at all. If we look at the Castor Mattress or the Lisa Mattress, that transition layer is strictly a memory foam to add some press relief to the mattress, but this one doesn't have any memory foam at all. So that's just one kind of unique thing in terms of its construction that you don't find in this bed in comparison to some other beds like it. Speaker 1: And speaking of unique, another thing that you can get on the Quail Mattress that you don't really get with other beds in its class is the ability to pick and choose your firmness level. The vast majority [00:03:00] of the more baseline all foam bed in a box, mattresses only come in one firmness option. They all kind of hover around a medium. With the Quail mattress, you do have the medium option, which we did test and found to be around a flat medium. So it's generally pretty accommodating for all sleeper types back some excited and combination. Although with this mattress you do have a firm option, which again is pretty atypical and on the firm option, we found that to be around a medium firm, maybe a hair firmer than that. So it's going to be a really great option for more strict back and stomach sleepers who want a lot less give [00:03:30] in their mattress. Speaker 1: And the construction of the firm version is going to be a little bit different. Instead of having a transition layer, you actually just have a thicker layer of support foam and a slightly thinner layer of interjects foam. It's still going to have that neutral foam feel that we talked about earlier, but it's just going to feel quite a bit firmer. So that's just kind of another unique aspect to the Quail Mattress. And then let's start talking about the pricing of the Quail Mattress. And once you factor in discounts, which should be linked down below in the description, you're looking at about $1,100 for a queen size quail, which again puts [00:04:00] it in a very similar pricing bracket to those beds that I mentioned earlier. If you are looking for kind of your more baseline all foam bed in a box, I would expect you should pay somewhere between 800 and 1200 bucks. Speaker 1: And so this is right in that price range. Pricing does change from time to time. Their discount structures might change as well. So it makes you look down below in the description for up-to-date pricing and discounts on the Quail Mattress. However, I think it'll probably pretty much always remain in that same sort of price range I just described. And that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up the Quail mattress for themselves? [00:04:30] And I think for anyone looking for your more baseline all foam bed in a box mattress, this is a solid option. It has some unique characteristics like being able to pick and choose your firmness level, and it's backed by very generous policies. Me personally, I find the Lisa Mattress and the Capper Mattress, maybe a couple others to be just a little bit more comfortable, but it's all very subjective and I think if you pick up the quail, you'll probably enjoy it and you do have the option to get it in a firmer version. So let's have what you think about the Quail Write AEM in the comment section and there'll be lots of info in the description [00:05:00] to help you with your online mattress search, including those discounts I mentioned. If you found this video helpful, interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But this is going to do it for me. This is Onus Seen at Home. See you the next one.