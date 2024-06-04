Elden Ring DLC Preview: Tough Bosses, New Weapons and More Mystery
Speaker 1: Elden ring's shadow of the urge tree. DLC is almost here and we just got our hands on a three hour preview of the content here at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Shadow of the Urge Tree is the largest expansion from software has done in any of their games so far. Working on it for two years. Size of the map is larger than Limb Grave, the starting area of the Base Elden ring game. It contains over a hundred new weapons that can be brought back into and used in the base game and a ton of new enemies. And let me tell you, I spent over an hour on one [00:00:30] boss and still didn't manage to finish it off. In order to access the DLC players will have to have beaten Redan and Moog in the main game, which is around 40 to 50 hours before being able to access this new stuff. After playing it, I'm super excited to see what else is hidden away and this preview along with its fun. Merch was a great time. Shadow of the herd tree comes out June 21st.
