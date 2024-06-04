Game-Changing AI Tools Allow Content Creators to Level the Playing Field
Speaker 1: What am I most excited about ai? I love the fact that AI can repurpose content. We're really looking to our archives and make use of content that we have created before. Hey guys, it's Faye Wu. I have a podcast called Face World. I have a YouTube channel. I also launch a documentary series on Amazon Prime. I want to talk to you about how AI can help to establish a creative business. To save big on time and budget. There are so many free tools that you don't have to pay any money for. [00:00:30] So for example, Adobe Podcast is this incredible resource, even if the audio quality is poor. With a single button click, you can increase the quality to make it sound studio like. Also, within the same suite of tools, you can edit your podcast, you can find royalty free music. There are also tools like dscr where you can edit your podcast as if you're editing a document. Speaker 1: You can also use AI features like text to speech. You can clone your own voice, and if you made a mistake, you can actually fix that pretty accurately [00:01:00] and naturally. With AI Voice, AI has really been a game changer for filmmakers with Dolly. With Mid Journey, you can actually generate a lot of imageries and graphics you can use as part of your B roll or any visual elements you could consider, not only for your film doing post-production, let's say, but also when you create these marketing or sales pitches. When you pitch your show, let's say to these distributors, there are many other AI tools for YouTube to help you write better titles, [00:01:30] create descriptions with ease, choosing the right keywords, even naming the playlist, as well as analytics and engaging with your audience. AI has fundamentally changed the way we are as creators. AI has leveled the playing fields. Content creation is longer reserved for people who are rich or wealthy. Were well-known, influential. Now everybody can create content and edit their audio or video or even their documentary with ease. I am feeling very playful, [00:02:00] optimistic with AI, and I want to explore it responsibly as well.

