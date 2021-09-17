/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Microsoft readies a password-free future, Alphabet beams internet across Congo River

Tech Industry

Up Next

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update
tt-091621

Up Next

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update

Apple's event: Four new iPhones, a major iPad Mini refresh and more
tt09-15-2021-00-00-12-02-still025

Apple's event: Four new iPhones, a major iPad Mini refresh and more

Apple announces new iPhone 13 lineup, Apple Watch series 7, a new iPad Mini
tt09-14-2021-late-edition-00-00-41-14-still024

Apple announces new iPhone 13 lineup, Apple Watch series 7, a new iPad Mini

Apple expected to announce new iPhones, Apple Watch today
tt09-14-2021-00-00-16-19-still022

Apple expected to announce new iPhones, Apple Watch today

Pfizer seeks new clearance, Disney reveals release plan
screenshot-2021-09-13-at-10-36-02.png

Pfizer seeks new clearance, Disney reveals release plan

Apple mostly wins in Epic Games trial, Facebook and Amazon debut new products
epicvappletrialupdate-1080p-1-650332-5130-mp4-00-03-00-10-still001

Apple mostly wins in Epic Games trial, Facebook and Amazon debut new products

Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses get official
tt091021pic

Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses get official

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee
tt090921pic

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription
apple.png

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Meet Digit, the humanoid robot from Agility Robotics
digit-thumb-4

Meet Digit, the humanoid robot from Agility Robotics

Microsoft readies a password-free future, Alphabet beams internet across Congo River
tt-091721

Microsoft readies a password-free future, Alphabet beams internet across Congo River

Exclusive Clip: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly describes moments before rocket launch
scottkelly

Exclusive Clip: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly describes moments before rocket launch

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch
wireless-doorbell-vs-4

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120
yt-firstlook-gopro-hero-10-b

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update
tt-091621

Google finishes Transatlantic internet cable, Sony rolls out major PS5 update

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event
apple-supercut

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new
yt-apple-watch-7-7

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?
scott-ipad-reax-video-seq-00-13-25-16-still003

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown
13-pro-max-vs-s21-ultra-spec-comparison-3

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown

Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger display
apple-event-seq-00-01-01-20-still001.png

Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger display

Latest Products All latest products

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch
wireless-doorbell-vs-4

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120
yt-firstlook-gopro-hero-10-b

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts
editor-reacts-to-iphone-13-pro-camera-00-00-02-15-still001

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller
210914-yt-apple-iphone-13-pro-firstlook-3

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained
iphone-13-colors-facebook-jpg-00-00-00-00-still001

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence
tcl-projectchicago-00-04-37-16-still006

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence

Latest How To All how to videos

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen
add-alexa-to-your-iphones-home-screen-3

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices
dsc00540

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing