CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Special
Features
Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting
Lego and Volvo CE's new model will influence real equipment in the future
4:27
/
June 27, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting.
Coming up next
The rise of Robotics Engineer Barbie
Your guide to Star Wars lightsaber colors
Vivo Nex unboxing: You've never seen a phone like this
Pixel 2 vs. OnePlus 6: Which one should you get?
29Rooms in 90 seconds: Art at high speed
Wu-Tang Clan talk about 25th anniversary and their next album
This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay
Zombie-shooting VR arcade games with friends have arrived
We pick up the flamethrower from Elon Musk's Boring Company
Latest
Gadgets videos
The ultimate smart desk
1:14
June 14, 2018
Coming to an office near you: the Cemtrex SmartDesk, a single-unit workstation with a lot of potential.
Play video
A high tech twist on planking leads to better abs
1:50
June 13, 2018
The Stealth Core Trainer combines the perfect planking apparatus with an iOS and Android phone app to gamify your core work out. Does...
Play video
We pick up the flamethrower from Elon Musk's Boring Company
2:01
June 10, 2018
Elon Musk's The Boring Company handed out the first batch of flamethrowers, and I was on the list.
Play video
Unboxing The Boring Company flamethrower
3:59
June 9, 2018
Technically it's the "not-a-flamethrower" from Elon Musk's Boring Company, but it still makes fire.
Play video
Best gifts for dads and grads live show on June 11
0:49
June 6, 2018
CNET's Brian Cooley, Lexy Savvides and Rick Broida give the lowdown on great gift ideas and where to find the best deals, live from...
Play video
WePlenish smart container keeps you snacking
2:53
May 30, 2018
This smart container orders snacks on Amazon when you're running low. Is this the future for Dash buttons?
Play video
Willow wants to reinvent the breast pump design
2:14
May 13, 2018
Willow is a an unconventional breast pump that puts the entire pumping apparatus inside two gadgets you can wear inside your clothing.
Play video
Misty II: A robot made for developers
2:54
May 9, 2018
We chat with Misty Robotics founder Ian Bernstein about Misty II, a robot created for developers to play with.
Play video