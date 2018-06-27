Your video, "Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting

Lego and Volvo CE's new model will influence real equipment in the future
4:27 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting.

Latest Gadgets videos

Video: The ultimate smart desk
The ultimate smart desk
1:14
Coming to an office near you: the Cemtrex SmartDesk, a single-unit workstation with a lot of potential.
Play video
Video: A high tech twist on planking leads to better abs
A high tech twist on planking leads to better abs
1:50
The Stealth Core Trainer combines the perfect planking apparatus with an iOS and Android phone app to gamify your core work out. Does...
Play video
Video: We pick up the flamethrower from Elon Musk's Boring Company
We pick up the flamethrower from Elon Musk's Boring Company
2:01
Elon Musk's The Boring Company handed out the first batch of flamethrowers, and I was on the list.
Play video
Video: Unboxing The Boring Company flamethrower
Unboxing The Boring Company flamethrower
3:59
Technically it's the "not-a-flamethrower" from Elon Musk's Boring Company, but it still makes fire.
Play video
Video: Best gifts for dads and grads live ​show ​on June 11
Best gifts for dads and grads live ​show ​on June 11
0:49
CNET's Brian Cooley​, Lexy Savvides and Rick Broida give the lowdown on great gift ideas and where to find the best deals, live from...
Play video
Video: WePlenish smart container keeps you snacking
WePlenish smart container keeps you snacking
2:53
This smart container orders snacks on Amazon when you're running low. Is this the future for Dash buttons?
Play video
Video: Willow wants to reinvent the breast pump design
Willow wants to reinvent the breast pump design
2:14
Willow is a an unconventional breast pump that puts the entire pumping apparatus inside two gadgets you can wear inside your clothing.
Play video
Video: Misty II: A robot made for developers
Misty II: A robot made for developers
2:54
We chat with Misty Robotics founder Ian Bernstein about Misty II, a robot created for developers to play with.
Play video