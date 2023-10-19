Leesa Chill Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On? 10:23 Watch Now

Leesa Chill Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

Oct 19, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: The brand. Lisa, one of the oldest and biggest names in online beds, just doubled their mattress lineup. Five new beds that we're going to talk about in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and Lisa has come out with a series of five new mattresses that are all fairly similar, but they're quite a bit of a departure from their original lineup, and we're going to talk about all of them in today's video and who might want to actually think about picking one up for [00:00:30] themselves. We're going to have more detailed information on all these beds down below in the description. This is more of an overview of these new beds and where they slot into Lisa's mattress lineup. We should also have discounts down there if you want to check 'em out. These beds are brand new, so prices might fluctuate a little bit more than your average mattress, but from what we can tell, these beds are surprisingly affordable. Speaker 1: If you find this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and let's just dive right in by quickly covering the policy information for Lisa as a brand. So you're not going to pay anything extra for shipping. They will all arrive in a box. Even the big [00:01:00] Burley Lisa Deluxe mattress, which is the one right behind me. The unboxing process is fairly quick and easy to do and they can be kind of challenging if you're trying to unbox these by yourself. I actually did this exact mattress by myself and it was not easy. So try and have someone there to help you out once it arrives. Get a hundred night trial period to sleep on it in the comfort of your own home, which is fantastic. If you don't like it within the trial window, you can return it and get a full refund, but if you decide to keep the bed, which you probably will, you're looking at a standard 10 year warranty. Speaker 1: But enough about that stuff, let's start getting into the individual mattresses themselves in this new lineup, and we're just going to start with the most affordable option [00:01:30] and work our way up. And starting at the very bottom is the Lisa Studio Chill hybrid mattress. Now, this one is kind of different than all the other ones in this new mattress lineup because it doesn't really feature a pillow top design, but we do think it is still generally quite comfortable for the vast majority of sleepers out there, which is kind of a staple of Lisa as a brand. So this is a hybrid bed by default. Unlike the original Lisa Studio, which is an all phone bed. These beds share a name, but they don't actually share all that much in common. So you have that layer of pocketed coils, and these are actually in a zone support configuration, [00:02:00] which means the center third of the mattress is going to be slightly firmer, giving you a bit more support in the center third of your body where you carry the majority of your body weight. Speaker 1: Pretty much all the beds in the new Lisa mattress lineup do feature zone support Right above these coils, you get a transition layer of a more responsive foam. Then you have a layer of copper infuse memory foam right above that, and then another layer of a more responsive, neutral feeling foam that acts as the primary comfort layer. So it's kind of the opposite design of the all foam version of Lisa's studio or the memory foam was on top. You don't really [00:02:30] get a memory foam feel on this mattress at all. You get more of a flat neutral hybrid feel that I think the vast majority of people will enjoy. I know I find it to be very comfortable and this cover on the Lisa Chill Studio you might expect given the name is kind of cool to the touch, it's not quite as cool as some other more high-end mattresses like say the Brooklyn Bedding, Aurora Luxe or even the Lisa Deluxe mattress right here. Speaker 1: But I do think you will notice it and it should help you sleep a little bit cooler throughout the night. Definitely more temperature neutral. Firmness wise, we do find it to be [00:03:00] around a flat medium, maybe a hair firmer than that. So it's going to be generally accommodating for pretty much all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination. There are definitely way more firmness options available in this new Lisa mattress lineup. And so our first impression of this bed and all our testing, thought it was great, but we thought it was even better once we learned the price point. So a queen size retail is around $1,200, which is already very affordable for a quality hybrid bed that also has a couple of extra features like zone support and a cooling cover. But then after discount, it comes down to right around a thousand dollars [00:03:30] and that is actually more affordable than the all film version of the Lisa Original, and I like this mattress better. Speaker 1: So there's a lot to like with this mattress, especially factoring in that price point. In my opinion, it's one of the most high value mattresses we've tested in recent memory. Moving on to the next mattress. In this lineup, we have the Lisa Oasis Chill hybrid. This is the first mattress in the Lisa Mattress lineup to feature appellate top design. And according to what the representatives over at Lisa told us, a lot of consumers were asking them to make a more pillowtop style mattress and they delivered with the Oasis [00:04:00] chill under the hood. The foams are very, very similar to the ones you'll find in the studio chill, but I think the pillowtop design gives it more of just a fluffier feel that I think a lot of people will really like more of that sort of hotel style mattress that a lot of people are seeking out. Speaker 1: This bed also comes in two different firmness options, which is also kind of a departure for Lisa comes in a cushion firm and a plush model. We tested the cushion firm model and we found it to be pretty much exactly what they said. It was on their website somewhere around a medium firm, which means it's a really nice option for [00:04:30] back and stomach sleepers and certain combo sleepers. The plush model we actually haven't been able to test yet, but given what we've been told from Lisa and the other beds in this lineup that we have tested, we estimate that one to be more closer to a flat medium, so a bit more accommodating for combo sleepers, side sleepers and couples. You'll find the same zone support design and the cooling cover from the studio chill hybrid and the price point is noticeably a little bit higher with the Oasis chill, but I think it is noticeably a bit more luxurious. Speaker 1: The M S R P is around $1,700 for a queen, and once you factor [00:05:00] in discounts, it's closer to 1400, which I think makes it very competitively priced. The next bet in this new lineup is kind of a departure from the rest, mostly because it is a mattress specifically designed to handle the needs of heavier individuals, and that's the Lisa Plus hybrid mattress. According to Lisa, this bed can support up to two 500 pound people throughout the entire life of the mattress, which is pretty fantastic. It accomplishes this by just using extra thick gauge coils for the main support layer, and I think the foams are also a little bit denser. Consequently, the bed is pretty firm. Now for beds like this, it's [00:05:30] always kind of challenging to really nail down the firmness because in general, if you are a heavier person who would be seeking out a mattress like this, you feel beds to be quite a bit softer than someone, much more lightweight. So four beds that have this design, they tend to make 'em really, really firm so that people who are heavier generally feel them to be closer to a medium. For someone like me, I have this bed. It's somewhere around a medium firm, maybe a hair firmer than that, but if you are in this target demographic, it'll probably be closer to that flat medium. Either way, I do think this bed is super comfortable, has a nice responsive [00:06:00] pillow top feel that should be universally pretty accommodating. Price-wise, it's about the same as the Oasis Speaker 2: Hybrid. You're looking at about $1,400 after discount, which I think makes it very competitively priced in this category. Beds designed for heavier folks tend to be a bit more expensive, and this bed is more affordable than the Safa HD and the Wink Bed. Plus. You do have the Titan Mattress that's a few hundred dollars cheaper, but I think this is a very competitive price point for a mattress like this. And the next bed in this lineup is the Lisa Saira [00:06:30] Chill hybrid. It looks very similar to the Oasis Hybrid and under the covers you do have an additional layer of foam and I think the feel is extremely similar. So really accommodating PLO Top. I would say this Appear Chill is probably just a little bit more light and plush in comparison to the Oasis. Either way, I don't think you'll be disappointed with the comfort level of this mattress. Speaker 2: The other big difference between this and the Oasis is that it comes in an extra firmness option. So you have their plush model, their medium firm and their firm. We've been able to test the medium [00:07:00] firm model and the firm model. The firm model we have at around a medium firm, maybe a hair firmer than that. Really nice option for back stomach and combo sleepers. Pretty much identical to what you find on the cushion firm from the Oasis Chill, the medium firm model we have at a flat, medium, very accommodating nice for couples and combo sleepers. Then that plush model, we would guess is going to be around a medium soft, definitely softer than a medium. So you pretty much have the entire firm to Spectrum to choose from with the Superior Chill hybrid. And when it comes to price, you're looking at about $1,800 for a queen after [00:07:30] discount, which I found to be pretty surprising because as of right now, it's only about a hundred bucks more than the original lease of Superior Hybrid. Speaker 2: And in my opinion, this new version is just kind of a better version. So I think it's pretty affordable for what you're getting right now. Then the last mattress in this new Lisa Chill lineup is going to be the Lisa Deluxe, which is designed to be the most luxurious bed that they've ever made. In the broad sense, this bed does have a very similar feel profile to the Superior Chill and the Oasis Chill. But in my subjective opinion, this [00:08:00] one is just noticeably a bit more comfortable. It's super nice, really, really big fan of how comfortable this mattress is. This difference is probably because this bed uses a layer of micro coils in its construction. Micro coils are pretty rare. We've only encountered them in a handful of mattresses, and they are kind of meant to mimic the feel of a foam while giving you some of the benefits of coils like the improved airflow, a bit extra responsiveness, Speaker 1: And we also found the motion isolation on this bed to be incredibly good, and Lisa credits that to the micro coils [00:08:30] in this mattress. So somewhat of an atypical design, and I think pretty much everyone who tries this bed will think it's really comfortable. And one other thing we noticed with the deluxe mattress that the other ones just don't have is the improved cooling factor. Now, all of them except the plus do have a noticeably cool cover, but this one competes with the more high-end beds like the Brooklyn bedding, Aurora Lux that I mentioned earlier. So the most cooling factor in this lineup you'll find on this, the only thing it really doesn't have is the option to pick and choose your firmness level on the superior. You have three [00:09:00] on the Oasis, you have two on this one. It only comes in one, and we have it at pretty much a flat medium on our firmness scale. Speaker 1: So very accommodating. If you are looking for something noticeably soft or firm, then you'll probably have to go with either the superior or the Oasis. Not really sure why they decided to go with that. Maybe just with the construction requirements of this mattress, they couldn't really adjust the firm as easily. Most people do get by on a medium, so if you are interested in this bed, I wouldn't let that deter you. And right now, after discounting, you pick up this bed for around two K, which I think is a pretty solid [00:09:30] price point considering just how comfortable and luxurious this mattress is. And that is all the beds in this new Lisa mattress lineup and my thoughts on them, these really seem to knock it out of the park with these beds. I like all five of them, and I think the Lisa Studio Chill Mattress is going to be very popular because it has that low price point and some more advanced features you don't really find in beds around the a thousand dollars mark. Speaker 1: I could see that being a wonderful starter mattress for someone buying their first bed and then they have a more expensive, luxurious option with the [00:10:00] deluxe. And I really like this bed. I could definitely see it having a spot on our best hotel beds list in the future. But let's know what you think. Which of these Lisa beds would you select, if any? Write a downe on the comments and we have tons of stuff in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including those discounts I mentioned. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful, interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, but it's going to do it for me. This is on scene at home. I'll see you the next one.