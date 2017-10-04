Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL first look"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL first look

Your quick first look at the new Pixel phones from Google.
1:56 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL first look.

Latest Mobile videos

Video: Reasons not to buy the Google Pixel 2 XL (Top 5)
Reasons not to buy the Google Pixel 2 XL (Top 5)
2:39 October 5, 2017
Competition is fierce in the smartphone world right now. The Pixel 2 might not stack up.
Play video
Video: Reasons to buy the Google Pixel 2 XL (Top 5)
Reasons to buy the Google Pixel 2 XL (Top 5)
2:37 October 5, 2017
Google's latest superphone checks a lot of boxes that could make it your next go-to device
Play video
Video: Google shows off its second-generation Pixel phones
Google shows off its second-generation Pixel phones
2:35 October 4, 2017
Google's second-gen Pixel phones come in 5-inch and 6-inch versions.
Play video
Video: 8 cool ARKit apps for the iPhone and iPad
8 cool ARKit apps for the iPhone and iPad
1:50 October 2, 2017
If you've got an iPhone 6S or newer, any iPad Pro or the 2017 iPad, you can now test out augmented reality apps.
Play video
Video: How to download and install MacOS High Sierra
How to download and install MacOS High Sierra
1:48 September 28, 2017
MacOS High Sierra is here. These tips will help you prepare your Mac for Apple's new operating system.
Play video
Video: Unboxing the iPhone 8 Plus
Unboxing the iPhone 8 Plus
2:11 September 22, 2017
Vanessa Hand Orellana unboxes the new iPhone 8 Plus and offers up her first impression.
Play video
Video: Unboxing the Apple Watch Series 3
Unboxing the Apple Watch Series 3
2:02 September 22, 2017
Vanessa Hand Orellana unwraps the new Apple Watch Series 3 and shows us what's inside.
Play video
Video: Modular phones: Where are they now?
Modular phones: Where are they now?
1:33 September 22, 2017
Phones with swappable hardware components are compelling and useful. But not every company has succeeded with this tenuous trend.
Play video