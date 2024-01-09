Everything ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event 10:45 Watch Now

Jan 9, 2024

Speaker 1: As the number one gaming brand, we're always striving to be the best. Speaker 2: Let's start with the thickness. The allergy aid is notably slimmer and despite the less rounded edges, it's subjectively more comfortable to hold and easier to pick up. But the biggest change is it's overall form factor. It's lot more compact and it's lighter too. It's much more subtle and simplistic. Really, anyone could be holding it in their hand without it looking unusual or odd. Now you might be thinking, alright, that's awesome, [00:00:30] but what's the catch? What did we sacrifice to make this possible? Is this still a true RG gaming phone under the hood? Oh yes. Well, how much smaller did we have to make the screen? It's still the same massive, almost seven inch display, but thanks to much slimmer Basils, it now supports a 94% screen to body ratio. Well, it's the same size. It's actually a brand new 6.78 inch flexible amyloid panel that now goes up to 2,500 knits. Speaker 2: So you can game or [00:01:00] watch movies even on the sunniest of days. And yes, our rrg phone eight can still go all the way up to 165 Herts RG phones have consistently pushed the envelope when it comes to performance, and this too has not changed with the RRG eight powered by the 3.3 gigahertz Snapdragon eight gen free, it delivers up to 30% faster CBU and 25% faster GPU performance. And did you really think we would stop with the crazy over the top memory and storage specs? The RGA comes with up to 24 gigabytes of [00:01:30] 8,533 L-P-D-D-F five X memory, and up to one terabyte of blazing fast UFS 4.0 storage. We have a ton of awesome gaming headsets, but the perfect match for an RG eight are definitely true wireless earbuds and Bluetooth is perfectly fine for calls and music, but if you want the best possible gaming experience, Bluetooth latency is not ideal. So today we're bringing the same ultra low latency speed Nova 2.4 gigahertz interface from our wireless mice and keywords to our wireless headphones [00:02:00] with a brand new et cetera, true wireless speed Nova. Thanks to this tiny USBC dongle, you can now get around three times lower latency than with Bluetooth and up to 25% lower latency than competing 2.4 gigahertz solutions. What you see and what you hear is always in six. Speaker 3: So it's time for a new evolution of the Zephyrus G Series. We have made it thinner, more modern, and more equipped for the next generation of gaming, productivity and creativity. [00:02:30] This new chapter will begin with two new machines, the 2024 algae Zephyrs G 14 and G 16. Just like every Zephyr machines that came before it, we wanted to create a gaming laptop that combined four essential elements. They had to be sleek, ultra slim, powerful beyond its weight class with immersive visuals and sum. We started by rebuilding these ER's identity from the ground up. This new models are even more streamlined [00:03:00] with a visual design that's clean and premium. We wanted to make sure that kept the individual flare that met the previous generation so popular. So we kept the both lodge on the front, which sports a glossy finish and seven zones of built-in LEDs and 15 different animated patterns with their own sound effects. Speaker 3: You can customize your machines to show off your unique personality. The chances is a hundred percent aluminum [00:03:30] with metallic mat finish that gives it a durable yet luxurious feel while allowing us to keep the device thinner and lighter than ever. We have enhanced the entire user experience from the feel of the keyboard under your fingers to the weight and internal view of the laptop. These new models have larger key caps as well as larger speakers that go right up to the edge of the chasses. The touch pad has also been expanded [00:04:00] with a smooth surface that's 16 by 10 aspect ratio to perfectly match the display for an ultra precise movement. And we did all this while increasing rigidity. The keyboard deck is more durable, meaning you can be confident in your device no matter what you are doing. We'll be offering configurations featuring up to Nvidia RTX 40 90 laptop, as well as Intel's latest co ultra nine processor capable [00:04:30] of incredible core performance of AI computation power. It comes with 90 watt large capacity barrier. The zir G 14 will be available with up to an Nvidia G four RTX 40 70 laptop U partner with an A MD Ryzen knife processor with a core and 16 thread and ryzen AI IU featuring 16 tops of AI performance. You will experience incredible performance in a shockingly compact package [00:05:00] with 73 watt battery. Speaker 1: First I'm happy to introduce the ROG Maximus Z seven 90 Hero. The first RG motherboard featuring the hidden connector design. All connectors are concealed on the backside of the motherboard. This innovation delivers an unprecedented level of cable management to PC DIY duces. This motherboard also boasts an innovative PC IY feature. Let's take a closer look at the top right corner where you'll find A QD. [00:05:30] It is a further improvement in diagnostic displays. Builders can use this display to detect power, deliver issues affecting their motherboard, and it can also alert them when memory modules have not been properly installed. We have the restricts RTX 40 90 F graphics card. It retains all the powerful feature of the standard X 40 90 and now it features a high powered CI connector that is compatible with the new graphics card, high power slot on [00:06:00] the F motherboard. As a result, ecosystem elevates IOG aesthetics to another level with cutting edge engineering innovations for an easier, faster, and cleaner CDIY experience. Speaker 4: And now we're ready to unveil third gen allergy Olay technology. This latest panel technology is up to 30% brighter than last gen and our first greater burning protection compared to its predecessor. The panel also boasts the clear pixel H [00:06:30] algorithm that reduces green and rev engine on tag on lines for improved viewing experience. Additionally, we are adding our exclusive extreme low motion blur technology for even more crisps and clear motion and fast-paced games. Your finest panel in our latest Olay monitors. First is the LG swole PG three nine WC dmm, A 39 inch gaming ultra wide. Second, we're introducing LG Swift Volt PG two seven A Q dp, the world's first four 80 Hertz [00:07:00] Olay monitor. Finally, we're introducing the LG Swift Volt, PG 30 UCD, the Worsts first dual mode gaming monitor. With this display, you can use frame rate boost to switch between 4K two 40 hertz and four HG four 80 hertz mode on the fly. Speaker 4: For fans of immersive ultra wide displays with a 21 x nine ASPIR ratio, we raise a bar with the RG SW PG 39 WC, our upcoming 39 inch ultra wide curve monitor. This massive display [00:07:30] is up to 32% larger than the 34 inch monitors that you're used to allowing your gaming worlds to cover more of your field of view. The PG 39 WCD is our most curved monitor, yet it's done. 800 R curvature makes every pixel, whether it's in the middle or edges of the panel equidistant from your eyes when you're seated 80 centimeter from the monitor. First. The new RG R Monitor light bar provides comfortable lighting to minimize screen reflections and eye strain. [00:08:00] Something you appreciate when browsing the web, watching movies and videos, multitasking or gaming for hours on end, the Allergy Gal Monitor light bar had three lighting modes, frontal lighting to care for your eyes, backlighting for oral set up, and a combination of both convenient controls make it easy to adjust the color, temperature and brightness according to your preference. Today we've introduced you to our latest range of allergy Olay Gaming Martyrs Boasting third gen allergy [00:08:30] Olay technology that offers brighter visuals and minimal color ranging. You've also seen how the allergy oral model and ergo model arm can upgrade your gaming set up Speaker 5: Our gen Luck is the first snack see in the Allergy brand embodies our clear goal to redefine the game experience, providing you with the ultimate freedom to play how you want, where you want, and in the that works best for you. Ease of use is a top priority. Our toolless design [00:09:00] Chests ensures customization, cleaning, and maintenance takes only a few minutes. Adding memories and storage is quick and easy as well. Your gaming experience will be powered by Intel Core Ultra nine and Ultra seven processors, complimented by Nvidia RTX 40 70, or 40 60 graphics. These components deliver a smooth game experience for your favorite titles, complete with stunning visuals and support for up to four 4K displays. Speaker 6: We know you've [00:09:30] been waiting for this G CarX, the first Studio G gaming microphone. The Cardio Polar pattern mic is equipped with a large 25 millimeter condenser capsule and offers a 1 92 kilohertz sampling rate at 24 bit to deliver high fidelity reproduction for detailed and natural sound. So I'd like you to meet the latest addition to our ACE eSports lineup. The ROG carries to ace a mouse that [00:10:00] weighs just 54 grams in an ergonomic shape that most hardcore F PSS players will love. The ROG four and RX low profile, our very first low profile gaming keyboard. This trim mode keyboard features a compact size and ARA design with a protective cover, making it perfect for gaming on the go. Building upon gamers love for the ROG RX switches, we proudly introduce our latest innovation OG Rx [00:10:30] low profile switches. The new low profile switches have a unique hollow square stamp, four corner latches all held firmly in place by the X stabilizer. What you get are consistent keystrokes with less w.