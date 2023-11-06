Everything Announced at OpenAI's First Developers Day Event 2:26 Watch Now

Everything Announced at OpenAI's First Developers Day Event

Nov 6, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Welcome to our first ever OpenAI Dev Day. Today we are launching a new model, GPT four Turbo, GPT four, supported up to eight K, and in some cases up to 32 K context length. But we know that isn't enough for many of you in what you want to do. GPT four turbo supports up to 128,000 tokens of context. We're also updating the knowledge cutoff. We are just as annoyed as all of you, probably more that G PT Four's knowledge about [00:00:30] the world ended in 2021. We will try to never let it get that out of date. Again, GPT four Turbo has knowledge about the world up to April of 2023, and we will continue to improve that over time. And with our new text to speech model, you'll be able to generate incredibly natural sounding audio from text in the API with six preset voices to choose from. I'll play an example. Speaker 2: Did you know that Alexander Graham Bell, the eminent inventor, was enchanted by the world of sounds? Speaker 1: [00:01:00] So today we're launching a new program called Custom Models. With Custom Models, our researchers will work closely with a company to help them make a great custom model, especially for them and their use case. Using our tools, we're doubling the tokens per minute for all of our established GPT four customers so that it's easier to do more and you'll be able to request changes to further rate limits and quotas directly in your API account settings. So we're introducing copyright shield. Copyright Shield means that we will step [00:01:30] in and defend our customers and pay the cost incurred if you face legal claims around copyright infringement. And this applies both to chat GPT Enterprise and the API. I'm super excited to announce that we worked really hard on this and GPT four Turbo, a better model is considerably cheaper than GPT four by a factor of three X for prompt tokens and two x for completion tokens starting today, GPTs are tailored versions of chat GPT [00:02:00] for a specific purpose. You can build A-G-P-T-A customized version of chat GPT for almost anything with instructions, expanded knowledge and actions, and then you can publish it for others to use. We're going to launch the GPT store. You can list AGPT there, and we'll be able to feature the best and the most popular gpt. Of course, we'll make sure that GPTs in the store follow our policies before they're accessible.