Dell's Latitude 5285 has a kickstand that pops out with the press of a button: First Look
Dells' latest hybrid is Surface-style device for business.
Joining Dell's professional line, but potentially of interest to consumers as well, is the Latitude 5285 hybrid. This style starts off as a stand alone tablet, but adds a clip-on keyboard for typing and touchpading much like Microsoft Surface's pro line. Like the surface it has a wide kick stand on the back that can adjust into a wide range different angle but unlike the surface this tablet has two small button on the bottom edge you press them down against the table and the kick stand pops out by itself, clever. You got a full HD 12.5 inch gorilla glass display. Regular USB and USB-C ports. And because it's a professional system, optional LTE support and security features like a fingerprint sensor and a smart card reader. It's got 7th gen Intel Core processors and supports vPro, which is a family of Intel features important for a IT department. The Latitude 5285 weighs about two pounds and it's gonna be available starting $8.99 in the US at the end of February.