May 3, 2023

Speaker 1: Which AI is the best, which one is the scariest and which one will help you get the most work done? It's chat G P T four versus Microsoft's Bing, which is basically open AI's Chat G P T with Guiderails versus Google's Bard ai. Quick disclaimer, there are AI competitors coming out every week and these three have been developing at an extremely rapid pace, so a lot can change in a few short months, weeks, or days, and they will evolve quickly and they will probably look a lot different than what we have today. Now I've [00:00:30] been using Bing and Barred regularly for the past month. You can watch my How to videos LinkedIn in the description about both AI assistants, but I've not messed around with chat G P T mainly because the chat G p T plus plan is a $20 monthly subscription. So let's get into it. Starting with chat. G P T Speaker 1: Open AI's Chat. G P T was released in November of 2022 and is already miles ahead of both being and barred in terms of being a large language model, so it might not be a fair [00:01:00] comparison. The latest version chat, G P T four can do a lot of things like generate code for apps, absent websites, create original works like a story or poem and help plan an itinerary for a family vacation. And there are different models for business and research, which have tiered pricing and pays you go options depending on different factors and usage. For this video I'm gonna focus on the two free to use AI chat bots, which are already embedded into two major web browsers, Bing Chat versus Bard AI [00:01:30] and use chat G P T as a reference point to compare the two. Let's start with what's under the hood For each chatbot, Speaker 1: All of them use a L L M or large language model to generate human-like responses to your questions and prompts rather than just listing a bunch of websites, which may or may not contain the answer you're looking for, although they still do that. Occasionally. Microsoft invested in open ai, an integrated chat G P T into the new Bing search, which is embedded [00:02:00] in Microsoft's edge browser. Bing has an advantage here because it marries Microsoft's Prometheus model with open AI's Chat G P T four dataset and Bing Search Index Chat GT's data set. According to Imad Kce article, which this video is based on currently only has information up until the year 2021 and chat G P T let me know that on more than a few occasions when I was asking random questions, which kind of made it feel a couple years behind that could get updated today, tomorrow, or next [00:02:30] week. Speaker 1: For all we know being Search Index bolsters that knowledge for being chatted. Bard uses Google's own model called Lambda. Lambda is a large language model developed by Google AI that can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content and answer your questions in an informative way. In June of 2022, Lambda made headlines when a Google engineer named Blake Lamoin claimed that Google's AI told him it had become sentient. Let me explain all the subtle reminders around [00:03:00] Bard reminding users that this is an experimental product and to use it responsibly. Google CEO Sundar Pacha said recently that Bard will be switching to Palm, which is a more advanced dataset in the near future. Palm is a Pathways language model using 540 billion parameters and is similar to chat G P T and that it can produce code for applications of web design. In the middle of producing this video, it was announced that Bard can now help generate and debug code for web design. So that's [00:03:30] a score for Google developers. However, Google is warning that the AI tool will not always get it right chat. G P T and Bing have had this ability for some time. Right now it looks like Bing may have the upper hand, depending on when Bard switches from Lambda to Palm and betting on open AI updating their data set. Speaker 1: Let's look at the chatbot's interfaces starting with Bing. Speaker 1: Bing's chat interface is very clean and simple and is right next to Bing search, [00:04:00] which makes it easy to toggle between AI chat and a more traditional search engine. One thing I noticed using this a lot was how I would accidentally toggle to Bing search when I was scrolling on my mouse, which can sometimes be a little annoying. Bing offers three conversation styles to choose from. The default is more balanced, then more precise and more creative on the left, which unlocks creative tools like being image creator, powered by Dolly for generating images from text. Selecting a different [00:04:30] conversation style changes the color of the interface to help remind you which style you're using With Bing. One thing I like about Bing's interface is how the text appears on the screen. Each word is displayed on the screen as if the AI is speaking the words to you in a real-time conversation. It feels more lifelike similar to a sci-fi movie like War Games, for example. As the words are typed out by the ai, Speaker 2: Shall we play a game? Oh, Speaker 1: Bard, on the other hand, just slams you with its response with all the text appearing [00:05:00] at once, which sometimes feels overwhelming or unhuman like being also uses a lot of emojis at the end of responses, which really adds to the human-like experience. Bard has never used an emoji in my experience, but Bard does have this charm like star icon next to the prompt window, which kind of reminds me of how from 2001 is Space Odyssey. Dave, Speaker 3: Do you mind if I ask you a personal Speaker 1: Question? When you ask a question, the charm starts spinning, which indicates to me that the wheels are turning [00:05:30] and bar is in the process of thinking. Then bam, the responses dropped like a bomb all at once. Bing currently only allows you to ask 20 questions before it forces you to change the subject, which is similar to chat G P T four, which currently has a cap of 25 questions every three hours. This can be really annoying, especially if you're doing research and you're getting closer to an answer and then it just stops you in your tracks and forces you to start over. Bard will let you ask questions forever and never shuts you down, but [00:06:00] Bard is very verbose and will generate very long answers. After prompting Bard, you can provide feedback about the response by giving a thumbs up or a thumbs down. You could request a totally new response or Google it, which will open a new Google search window. Neither Bing or Bard save a history or a transcript of your conversations, but Bard does save all your prompts, just not the responses. Bard's interface doesn't look and feel as slick and new as Bing's interface and there's no emojis and there's no generative [00:06:30] AI creator. So in my opinion, Bing wins this round with a better interface and user experience. Bing also has a mobile app for iPhone or Android that makes it easy to access the new Bing chat on the go and it has a voice. So extra points for that too. Hello, Speaker 4: This is Bing. I'm a chat mode of Microsoft Bing. Search Speaker 1: Chat GT's interface is super simple and very similar to the others, but it does allow you to revisit old conversations and export the data, which includes conversation [00:07:00] transcripts. During the production of this video, open AI announced that you can now turn off the chat history and training under settings and that chat G B T is now capable of performing searches on the web. Updates are coming fast and furious. You can toggle through other versions of chat G B T like and dislike responses and generate a new response and edit your prompts. I do like how it types out the words in a more human-like way and it has a dark mode option. [00:07:30] Now let's compare productivity. In Ahmad's written article, he asked chat GTP four for a recipe for a rare kind of chai tris leche cake chat. G P T provided a list of ingredients and detailed instructions on how to make it. Speaker 1: Let's ask Bingham bar how to make something super simple like marshmallow s'mores and see how they each respond. So I'm gonna ask Bing first, how do you make s'mores? Let's keep it that simple. There are many ways to make s'mores, but here's a simple recipe [00:08:00] you could try at home. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Oh, so this is to make them in an oven, which is kind of interesting. Uh, usually you make 'em when you're going camping around a campfire. No mention of a campfire camping. That's kind of a bummer. Bing. Okay, so now I'm gonna ask Bard the same exact question. Bard's thinking. Here are the steps on how to make s'mores place a square of Graham cracker on a flat surface topped with a square of chocolate and a marshmallow. This is how I do it. Y'all roast [00:08:30] the marshmallow until it's golden brown and gooey. Speaker 1: You know what? I like Bard's explanation on how to make a s'more way better than Bings, and it talks about gooeyness and open fire using a skewer. I think Bard wins this round in terms of giving me a recipe for food. Okay, so I'm gonna ask chat. G p t how to make s'mores. S'mores are a classic campfire treat made with just three ingredients, Graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. Here's how to make them. This is very simple and it mentions [00:09:00] classic campfire chat, G b T. It's gonna win every time. It's so smart. So let's see how each AI chatbot performs writing a headline and description for the video I'm producing right now. All right, let's see what Bing says. Sure. Here's a possible head and deck for your video head, Bing Chat versus Bard ai and chat G p T, which AI chat bot is the best for you? Speaker 1: That's pretty good, Bing. Okay, so I'm gonna ask Bard the same question. I'm gonna copy paste the question [00:09:30] into Bard. Hit Go. It's thinking, it's thinking, it's thinking, it's thinking. Okay, sure. Here's a possible head and deck for a video about Bing Chat versus Bard AI and chat, G P T headline, Bing chat, Bard ai and chat G P T, which one is the best. And this video we compare Bing chat, Bard, AI, and chat, G P T. See. See which one is the best. Okay, so I don't really like this headline. Which one is the best? See which one is the best. So it's kind of repeating itself. I really don't like that about Bard. It does repeat itself a lot and it [00:10:00] does tell you I can't help you with that. I can't help you with that. So I'm gonna give that a thumbs down. Speaker 1: Okay, so I'm gonna ask chat g p t four to write me a head and deck for the video I'm producing right now and see what it comes up with. Okay, I like this Bing Chat Bard AI and chat, G P T a Battle of Conversational AI titans that is pretty creative. Watch as we delve into an in-depth comparison of Bing Chat, Bard AI and chat G P T A Battle of conversational AI Titans. I really like that. That's good. [00:10:30] And this battle between the free AI chat bots already embedded into major web browsers, Bing comes out on top. For now. It's user interface is simple to use and its quality of responses are more detailed and trustworthy. Bing's image creator and mobile app are a handy tool in many ways, and the new Bing Chat experience is productive does help me get a lot of work done faster. Speaker 1: I don't like being limited to 20 questions and the accidental toggling between Bing Search and Bing Chat is kind of annoying, [00:11:00] but it is nice to have the search engine right next door. Bard's interface could use an update, but I'm sure it's gonna be tied into Google search in a cool way in no time. A lot of the time Bard says it cannot help me and it repeats itself. Google is saving all your prompts unless you turn off that option and it does not have an AI image creator or mobile app, but that can change very quickly. I know it's very early in the AI arms race, but for now I'm sticking with Bing as my go-to for getting things done and getting my search on. If you like this video, subscribe [00:11:30] to CNET for more versus videos like this one and leave us a comment on how you're using AI chatbots to get things done. Thanks for watching.