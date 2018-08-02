Back to school 2018: Best tech deals under $50

Back-to-School Tech Gift Guide
Back to school 2018: Best tech deals under $50Before your kids take on the classroom, why not equip them with some cool tech for students to help them out?
Transcript
Before your student takes on the classroom, why not equip them with some awesome tech to help them out. Here's our favorite tech products for under 50 bucks. [MUSIC] The Roku Streaming Stick video streamer turns any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss. There are literally hundreds of streaming channels and the latest model adds a voice activated remote that can also control your TV's power and volume. It's not quite as good as the Roku stick but this 2017 version includes an Alexa enabled remote. Just know that this $40 stick sold for $25 on Black Friday 2017. [MUSIC] And $20 on Prime day 2018. The JBL Clip 2 can't respond to your voice, but this little waterproof Bluetooth speaker sounds great for its size, and it's a great gift for anyone who does a lot of travelling. [MUSIC] You'd be hard pressed to find a better sounding and better built full-size sub-$50 Bluetooth headphone than the Tribit Xfree Tune. And another from Tribit. This is a great candidate for best value wireless speaker, and it's one of the best ones for the money. The Echo Dot was selling for a mere $30 on Prime Day. Still, even at its normal $50 price, this is the quickest on-ramp to the Alexa Smart Home experience. The audio quality isn't fantastic. But you can connect it to any other stereo or speaker system. The Google Home Mini is a very affordable smart home speaker, although it isn't quite as impressive as the Echo Dot. And it lacks a line out. But this gadget sounds a bit better than the Dot and puts all the smarts of Google Assistant to your beck and call. The Anker soundbuds slim headphones are equiped with blue tooth and their sports headphones that sound decent will fit well for all for less than $30. Lastly, check out the Biolite power light mini, it's a handy lantern bike light and charger all in one. You clip it to your pocket or strap or mount it to your bike And it's USP rechargeable battery provides up to 52 hours of light. It's a great choice for eco-minded students who enjoy camping and other outdoor activities. There you have it, the best tech deals for under $50 for back-to-school. Happy shopping. [MUSIC]