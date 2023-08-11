Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports
Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports
6:27
Watch Now

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports

Streaming Services
Speaker 1: There is some great drama right now on Apple TV plus, but I'm not talking about a TV show. The drama is around Apple and sports. All the spectacle intention is around major leagues, soccer and college football, and maybe E S P N. There is a lot of buzz about what's going on with how Apple's getting the streaming rights to various sports content. Apple's gamble on Major League. Soccer [00:00:30] seems to be paying off big time, but not every sports team is a fan of having Apple at their games as one more perk to sell another streaming service to subscribers. This week we're gonna review Apple's big wins and losses for sports broadcast rights and all the latest rumors of what could be Apple's next play to make Apple TV plus a major sports streamer. I'm Bridget Carey, and this is one more thing. Streaming networks always have a hot show or two that pulls people into subscribe, but what's pulling [00:01:00] folks into Apple TV? Speaker 1: Plus there's been Ted Lasso and Severance. Certainly Apple is throwing a lot of cash right now at Foundation. Forbes says the production looks like the most expensive show on tv, but the thing that could be pulling in the biggest subscriber numbers for Apple right now isn't anything from Hollywood. It's soccer. Last year, apple made a deal to be the only place you can stream all of the m l s games for the next 10 years. It's a deal reportedly costing Apple $2.5 billion. But come on Bridget, I can hear you now. [00:01:30] You're saying Americans don't really watch a lot of soccer, right? I would Speaker 2: Like to introduce to you the best number 10 in the world, Leon Andress Massi. Speaker 1: It just so happens that Global Soccer Superstar Massi just joined Major League soccer moving to South Florida to play on the Inter Miami team. He led Argentina to the World Cup title last year. He's pretty much soccer royalty and if you need someone to get people interested in tuning into M l S games, yeah, this is the guy you get. [00:02:00] But of course to watch him, you're gonna need Apple's. M l s Season pass subscription prices have been reduced to $13 a month or that's about $40 for the rest of the year. A special price so you don't miss out on the messy apple as reported pitched in payment to entice messy to move him to Miami. E S P N says the soccer star is getting a cut of revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV's M L SS season pass and it seems he's doing the job during Apple's last [00:02:30] quarterly earnings call. Speaker 1: C E O. Tim Cook said we are beating our expectations in terms of subscribers and the fact that messy went to Inter Miami helped us out there a bit, so we're very excited about it. Apple TV plus isn't the only place you can see messy play. Fox and Univision also have the rights to play a few games on broadcast tv. Apple just has all the games. It'll be interesting to see how this plays out for Apple in sports streaming and if it convinces other sports leagues that streaming live sports [00:03:00] is the future, especially at a time where we are seeing some regional sports networks struggle financially, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Front office sports reports that some advertisers are having a hard time knowing how well their ad campaigns are performing because it's hard to get data on streaming compared to the metrics of measuring with traditional Nielsen TV ratings. Speaker 1: The love of traditional broadcast also has put a bit of a damper on Apple's recent attempt to woo over some college football teams to the streaming side. The PAC [00:03:30] 12 College football conference has been through a lot of drama recently. Has there been several schools leaving the conference? Now, let's just say I am a tech news show, so if you want more on that, you should stream a sports news show. But I can tell you one of the issues around schools leaving had to do with the inability of the PAC 12 to come up with a lucrative media rights deal because schools get paid for each broadcast. Apple reportedly made an offer to be the streamer for PAC 12 games, but it wasn't enticing enough. The athletic [00:04:00] reported that the Apple deal was $23 million per school and apparently underwhelming, and yet the athletic says Apple also had incentives tied to how many subscribers signed up for a PAC 12 package. Speaker 1: It's like the M l S season pass as E S P N reports. The University of Washington's president said it would leave the PAC 12 not just because of money, but that quote. This was about national visibility for our players being on linear TV so they can be seen so they can have national exposure. [00:04:30] Yeah, the athletic reported, there were no guarantees if Apple could simulcast certain games on broadcast tv, like how Fox gets some soccer games, so those conference games may not have gotten as many eyeballs. E S P N has 75 million subscribers and it's hard to think that Apple could get that many people to buy a Pack 12 package even before the recent exodus of schools. Speaking of broadcast, let's turn our attention to E S P N every month or so [00:05:00] it seems another article pops up online about how Apple may buy Disney, and that is a bit wild to say that Apple would even want such a giant company with theme parks and all rather, the latest speculation is that Disney might sell a piece of itself to Apple or just partner with Apple to give it a boost of content. Speaker 1: Disney, c e o, Bob Iger told C N B C in July that he is open to finding a strategic partner for E S P N. Sure, Disney could make a deal with anyone, right? But Disney [00:05:30] and Apple have a long history and we just saw Iger at Apple's W D C saying Disney content is being made for the Apple Vision Pro headset and sports was teased to be included in that. The demo videos went so far as to feature E SS p n content on Vision Pro. Apple doesn't need to buy a studio, but perhaps it would really change the streaming game if it suddenly got a lot more content. What we will have to see is how all of this influences the next sports ball deals and all eyes are on basketball. [00:06:00] The National Basketball Association will need to make new broadcast and streaming deals for 2025. What happens now may determine what rights Apple will shoot for next. Has sports influenced your streaming share your thoughts, your wishes, your desires for sports streaming in the comments below, and I will catch you next week because like every week there's always one more thing to talk about with Apple.

Up Next

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports
230810-site-apple-tv-s-biggest-drama-is-sports

Up Next

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price
230802-cms-apple-show-iphone-15-rumors-v02

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price

Will Apple Join the Silicon Valley Midlife Crisis?
230727-site-welcome-to-the-wild-apple-era-3

Will Apple Join the Silicon Valley Midlife Crisis?

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul
samsungrevealsgalaxywatch6-00-09-23-00-still003

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul

Apple Music's Anti-Social Social Network
230720-site-apples-secret-social-network-apple-music

Apple Music's Anti-Social Social Network

Apple Updates Leading Us To More Screen Time
standby

Apple Updates Leading Us To More Screen Time

Apple's Latest Legal Drama May Change Future of iOS Apps
legalcms

Apple's Latest Legal Drama May Change Future of iOS Apps

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tips: Invite-Only Deals and More
prime-day-seq-yt-00-00-19-14-still001

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tips: Invite-Only Deals and More

New Apple Vision Pro Details: Speed Limit, Guest Mode, and Possible Appointments
omt-ep28-visionpronews-finalyt-00-01-06-16-still001

New Apple Vision Pro Details: Speed Limit, Guest Mode, and Possible Appointments

Apple Is Pushing Widgets Everywhere — Here's Why
230622-site-widgets-apple-one-more-thing

Apple Is Pushing Widgets Everywhere — Here's Why

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports
230810-site-apple-tv-s-biggest-drama-is-sports

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports

Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Review: Tempur-Pedic's Answer to a Smart Adjustable Bed Base
The TEMPUR-Ergo PROSMART Base against a colorful background and a man in a CNET sweatshirt in the front.

Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Review: Tempur-Pedic's Answer to a Smart Adjustable Bed Base

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Review: New Breeze Models
The Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze mattress against a colorful background and a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Review: New Breeze Models

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
z-flip-5-review-cnet-00-00-18-22-still003.png

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Is Like A Mini All-In-One PC With Double Displays
lenovoyogabook9i-mainbuild-v2-00-00-50-09-still006

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Is Like A Mini All-In-One PC With Double Displays

Most Popular All most popular

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price
230802-cms-apple-show-iphone-15-rumors-v02

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review
230801-site-thumbnail-galaxy-watch-6-2

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
z-flip-5-review-cnet-00-00-18-22-still003.png

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
galaxytabs9-firstimp-cnet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions

First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
msg-sphere

First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
galaxytabs9-firstimp-cnet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
230725-site-samsung-z-flip-5-hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
230725-site-galaxy-tablet-hands-on-2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
230718-site-transformer-grimlock-dino-2

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
p1004061

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat