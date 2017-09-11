Acer's Helios 300 offer big-screen gaming for less

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Acer's Helios 300 offer big-screen gaming for lessThe aggressively priced 17-inch gaming laptop adds GPU overclocking.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Acer Helios 300 has a lot of things going for it. It's got a cool name first off. It's reasonably priced. Although you can get the same Nvidia 1060 GPU in a budget gaming laptop for a few hundred less. There's a special cooling fan inside called the AeroBlade. And Acer claims it's the world's thinnest metal fan. With blades only 0.1 millimeter. All that extra cooling power is important for overclocking, which you can do here, with a GPU overclocking software app. That doesn't mean I'm completely sold. This is not the flashiest gaming laptop we've ever seen. The body is half metal and half plastic, and the look is aggressively plain, at least by gaming laptop standards. The 17 inch screen is fine, but it doesn't get especially bright. And if you're looking for higher resolutions, it tops out at 1920 by 1080. You get a decent number of ports, but hooking up my Oculus Rift took up all of them. However, playing games in VR worked great, and regular gaming performance was a bit better than I expected. Although the software overclocking didn't really add too much Yes, there are laptops with similar configurations you can get for less. But adding the big 17 inch screen, the overclocking, and a hefty 512 gigabyte SSD could make it worth a A few hundred extra. The Helios 300 does kind of fall right in the middle. Not cheap enough to really be a budget gaming go to, but not upscale enough to compete with premium systems.