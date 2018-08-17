Your video, "5 quick tips to speed up a slow PC"
5 quick tips to speed up a slow PC

It's so frustrating having a slow computer. Here are five quick things you can do to speed it up.
[MUSIC] If you're struggling with a slow computer here are a few quick ways to get your Window's PC up to speed. Open your task manager by right clicking the task bar this will show you what's eating up resources like CPU and memories so you can close any apps that are slowing you down. Use your search bar to find the next settings screen easily. Type control panel and then look under programs to uninstall any programs you don't use anymore as these might be weighing you down. Search for animations and find the show animations in Windows result. Toggle off the switch. You can also search for Disk Cleanup, to clear space in your hard drive. Click options like Temporary Internet Files and Downloaded Program Files, to get rid of unnecessary content on your drive. Finally, remember to also run a virus and malware scan to find and remove any malicious software running on your computer, that might be slowing it down. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides, CNET.com for CBS News. [SOUND]

