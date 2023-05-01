You Can Watch Episodes of Amazon Originals for Free on Freevee

Amazon is adding more of its original programing to its ad-supported streaming service Freevee. This month, users can watch the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, A League of Their Own, The Terminal List and Paper Girls, among others. Users will also be able to watch full seasons of Homecoming, Upload, and The Vast Night.

Later in the year, Freevee will add the entire first seasons of the Amazon Originals Reacher and The Wheel of Time. Season two of The Wheel of Time will begin exclusively on Amazon Prime Video shortly after the first season premieres on Freevee.

Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs and other streaming devices. It does not require a paid subscription and is supported by limited ads.

The Amazon Originals will continue to be available ad-free on Prime Video, which costs $9 a month as a standalone service or comes bundled with a Prime membership for $15 a month or $140 a year.

Currently, Freevee mixes Amazon Original programing along with additional offerings such as Judy Justice, the music documentary Post Malone: Runaway, and the sports documentary Uninterrupted's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers among others.

