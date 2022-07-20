You Can Finally Use Snapchat on Your Computer, but There's a Catch

There's never been an official way to use Snapchat on your computer -- until now.

The social media company introduced Snapchat for Web on Monday, which allows you to continue your Snapchat conversations online, via web browser. You'll be able to initiate and receive video and voice calls, as well as send text-based Snaps.

For now, the service is limited to Snapchat Plus subscribers, which costs $4 a month, but the company does plan to make this new feature available to all of its users in the future, paid or not, according to their announcement, through it didn't offer a timetable.

If you're a Snapchat Plus subscriber and want to use Snapchat on your computer, here's how.

How to use Snapchat for Web on your computer

To use Snapchat for Web on your computer, go to web.snapchat.com in either Chrome or Edge, and then log in with your Snapchat account. Unfortunately, you can't access Snapchat for Web on any other web browser, like Safari or Firefox -- for now.

Once you log in, you'll be able to send messages and make video and voice calls from your computer. Popular features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply are also accessible, while Lenses will roll out soon.

Snapchat

Snapchat for Web is only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, and all Snapchat users in Australia and New Zealand.