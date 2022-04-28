Snapchat Wants to Put You in the Director's Seat With Director Mode

Snapchat creators will soon have a host of new camera and video editing tools at their fingertips with Director Mode, the social media company said in a blog post Thursday.

Director Mode will let you change the background in videos with Green Screen mode, speed up or slow down videos with playback speed controls and splice together multiple snaps and cut videos in real-time with Quick Edit mode. You'll also be able to leverage both your front- and back-facing cameras simultaneously with Dual Camera mode to give a unique "360 perspective" to your videos, Snapchat said.

With Director Mode, Snapchat hopes to "make it easy to create polished content, or enhance every day moments captured with our camera that grab the viewer's attention."

The new feature will roll out to iOS devices in the coming months, and to Android devices later on this year, according the post. The editing tools were announced on the same day that Snap unveiled Pixy, the company's new palm-sized camera drone.