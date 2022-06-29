Snapchat Launches Paid Version With Extra Features

Snapchat is inviting is 330 million-plus users to try out its new features -- via subscription. On Wednesday, the social media company announced the launch of Snapchat Plus, which grants access to "a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat."

The cost is $4 per month, and while the paid tier doesn't eliminate the stream of ads you see on Snap's platform, you can at least alter the Snapchat logo on your account. The subscription will only be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but there are plans to expand the rollout of Snapchat Plus.

In addition to remixing the app's icon, users can pin a Snapchat friend at the top of their chat window as a "BFF," or see who re-watched their stories. To sign up for the subscription, you'll only have to tap Snapchat Plus on your profile.

Snap has reportedly been testing out the paid tier for weeks as an offering for its "most passionate members" and to generate more revenue. The move echoes what Twitter did last year when it debuted Twitter Blue, a subscription plan that provides extra features such as the ability to undo tweets. It is unclear what other perks come with the paid option, but Snapchat encourages users to provide feedback.