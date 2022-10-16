Yankees vs. Guardians Livestream: How to Watch Game 4 of the Division Series Online

The stage is all but set for the Championship Series of baseball's 2022 playoffs. The last remaining slot still up for grabs will go to the winner of the American League matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians are up 2-1 after a dramatic walkoff victory in Game 3, and if they win tonight at home, they'll face the Astros in the ALCS. The Yankees will try to stave off elimination and force a decisive Game 5 on Monday in the Bronx. Game 4 is set for 7:07 p.m. ET (6:07 p.m. CT, 4:07 p.m. PT) on Sunday on TBS.

Here's how you can watch baseball's postseason, including the Championship Series and the World Series, without cable.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the Yankees-Guardians series?

The Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays in their wild card series to advance to the Division Series against the Yankees. The Yankees own the second-best record in the American League, earning the right to skip the wild card round and home-field advantage in the five-game Division Series. The winner advances to the American League Championship Series to play the Houston Astros, who swept their Division Series against the Mariners.

Here's the remaining schedule for the Yankees-Guardians series.

Game 4: Yankees at Guardians, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:07 p.m. ET (4:07 p.m. PT) on TBS

Game 5: Guardians at Yankees, Monday Oct. 17 at 7:37 p.m. ET (4:37 p.m. PT) on TBS (if necessary)

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

The next round of American League playoffs (the ALCS) will be on TBS, while the National League (the NLCS) will be on Fox and FS1. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.