Yankees vs. Astros Livestream: How to Watch Game 3 of the ALCS Online Today on TBS

The 2022 MLB playoffs are rolling along as the American League and National League Championship Series pass their off days and hit their respective final stretches. Whereas after two games the Phillies and Padres were tied in the NLCS, over in the American League the Astros took the first two games of their best-of-seven series with the Yankees. Houston is now just two wins away from advancing to the World Series for the fourth time in six years.

Saturday brings games from both series, with the ALCS shifting to New York for its next couple of games. Game 3 of the Yankees-Astros matchup in the Bronx is up first, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. PT) on TBS.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the Yankees-Astros series?

The Astros beat the Mariners and the Yankees beat the Guardians in their respective Division Series matchups. The Astros are the top seed in the American League and have home-field advantage for this best-of-seven series.

Here's the schedule for the Yankees-Astros series. All games will air on TBS.

Game 1: Astros won 4-2

Astros won 4-2 Game 2: Astros won 3-2

Astros won 3-2 Game 3: Astros at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. PT)

Astros at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. PT) Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET (4:07 p.m. PT)

Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET (4:07 p.m. PT) Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET (1:07 p.m. PT)

Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET (1:07 p.m. PT) Game 6 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:07 p.m. ET (3:07 p.m. PT)

Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:07 p.m. ET (3:07 p.m. PT) Game 7 (if necessary: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:37 p.m. ET (4:37 p.m. PT)

Click here for the full postseason schedule.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

This round of American League playoffs (the ALCS) is on TBS, while the National League (the NLCS) is on Fox and FS1. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.