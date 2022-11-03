World Series 2022 Livestream: How to Watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 5 Today

This World Series is going back to Houston. The Astros beat the Phillies 5-0 on Wednesday to even the series at two games apiece. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter, with starter Christian Javier going six innings before turning it over to the bullpen to complete the first combined no-hitter in postseason history. It's only the second no-hitter in World Series history, after Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956. Game 5 is tonight in Philadelphia before the series returns to Houston for Game 6 and, if necessary, a winner-take-all Game 7. The Astros will send to the hill Justin Verlander, who is 0-6 in eight World Series starts, and the Phillies will counter with Noah Syndergaard, who won his only World Series game with the Mets in 2015. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET (5:03 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Here's how you can watch every pitch of the World Series on live TV streaming services.

What's the TV schedule for the World Series?

The next game of the best-of-seven series will be in Philly before moving back to Houston for the conclusion of the 2022 World Series. Every game will be shown on Fox. (All times ET.)

What channels do I need to watch the World Series?

Just Fox. Every game of the World Series will be shown on Fox.

How can I watch the World Series without cable?

All five major live TV streaming services carry Fox, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.