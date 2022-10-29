World Series 2022 Livestream: How to Watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 2 Today

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a magical run. After dispatching the Cardinals, Braves and Padres to reach the 2022 MLB World Series, the lowest-seeded team in the National League took Game 1 in a dramatic 10-inning victory Friday, overcoming an early deficit to beat the heavily favored Astros 6-5. The Phillies handed Houston its first postseason loss and robbed the Astros of home field advantage. For tonight's Game 2, Houston will try to salvage a split at home before the series heads to Philadelphia for the next three games. Ace Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, opposed by All-Star lefty Framber Valdez of the Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET (5:03 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Here's how you can watch every pitch of the World Series on live TV streaming services.

What's the TV schedule for the World Series?

The Astros will host the first two games and, if necessary, the last two games of the World Series. The middle three games of the best-of-seven series will be in Philly. Every game will be shown on Fox.

What channels do I need to watch the World Series?

Just Fox. Every game of the World Series will be shown on Fox.

How can I watch the World Series without cable?

All five major live TV streaming services carry Fox, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.