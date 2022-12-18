Watch Argentina vs. France World Cup Final Today From Anywhere

After 63 matches, it all comes down to this. France and Argentina lock horns today in a battle for soccer's greatest prize. The big question coming into this World Cup final is which superstar will impose himself more decisively in this clash of the GOATs. Teammates at PSG, but rivals going head-to-head on Sunday, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are both in contention for the coveted Golden Boot award as the tournament's top scorer, with the two players tied at five goals each.

The final marks the fourth FIFA World Cup match between these two powerful sides. Their most recent clash came in the round of 16 at Russia 2018 when France snatched a 4-3 victory. The two nations are both aiming to win a third World Cup, with France defending the crown it claimed in Moscow four years ago with a 4-2 victory over Croatia. That match saw Mbappe score the all-important final goal. Will the 23-year old phenom play another key role at the Lusail Stadium today? Or will the veteran Messi finally win the prize that has escaped him throughout his storied career? The world will find out today.

The Argentina-France showpiece final starts today, Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

This match will be shown nationwide in the US on Peacock and Fox, which is available on numerous live TV streaming services. Outside the US, the World Cup Final is being carried by other streaming services, including both the BBC and ITV in the UK, SBS in Australia and TSN in Canada. But what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the match, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

Here's how you can watch the Argentina vs. France 2022 World Cup Final from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

When is the Argentina vs. France final match?

Argentina plays France at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Elsewhere in the world, the match starts at 6 p.m. in Qatar, 3 p.m. in London, and on Monday, Dec. 19 at 12 a.m. in Tokyo and 2 a.m. in Sydney.

How to watch the Argentina vs. France match online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the match locally, that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on match day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Argentina vs France match in the US

The Argentina-France match is on Fox in the US, so you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. One important caveat: Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

For Spanish-speaking US residents Peacock is airing all of the World Cup games live in Spanish. The remaining games will stream on its Peacock Premium subscription package, not the service's free tier.

Watch the Argentina vs France match for free in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the 2022 World Cup Final for free. Both the BBC and ITV will be broadcasting Argentina-France showdown. If you're away from home in the UK, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer or ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Stream the Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 match in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream the 2022 World Cup Final live for free using SBS On Demand, the streaming home of the country's free-to-air TV network. The service also offers full replays, mini-matches and highlights.

In addition to the services and countries listed above, numerous other local fixtures are carrying the 2022 World Cup Final. They include:

Argentina: TVP

Belgium: RTBF (French) and VRT (Dutch)

Brazil: TV Globo

Canada: TSN

France: TF1 and beIN Sports

Germany: ARD and ZDF

Hong Kong: PCCW

Japan: Dentsu

New Zealand: Sky

Spain: RTVE

Quick tips for streaming the 2022 World Cup Final using a VPN