Tour de France 2023: How to Watch a Free Livestream

Three grueling weeks of calf-destroying climbs and tense sprints await the world's best riders as the 110th Tour de France gets underway this weekend.

Kicking off with the Grand Départ, which takes place this year in Bilbao, Spain, the route makes its way across Basque Country before heading up the Pyrenees, across the Massif Central and eventually concluding on the cheering streets of Paris.

This year's tour is once again being billed as a rematch between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (on the Jumbo-Visma team) and two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as the great rivals go head-to-head for the third year in a row.

Pogačar is battling back from a broken wrist sustained two months ago, while last year's Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley and Ineos Grenadiers star Egan Bernal will both be looking to wrestle away the iconic yellow jersey.

Veteran British sprinter Mark Cavendish will be attempting to claim the record for most Tour stage wins, with the Astana Qazaqstan ace currently level with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx on 34.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the the Tour de France live wherever you are in the world.

Tour de France 2023: Where and when is it?

The Tour de France begins with Stage 1 in Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, and ends with its traditional passage along the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday July 23.

A full schedule for this year's event can be found further down.

How to watch the Tour de France online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Tour locally, you may need a different way to watch the world's greatest cyclists -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream Tour de France 2023 in the US

While linear TV coverage of this year's Tour de France will be split across NBC and USA Network, for cycling fans the best way to watch the event will be via Peacock, with the streaming service providing uninterrupted live broadcasts of each stage as well as all the buildup and post-stage analysis.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Tour de France 2023 in the UK for free

Free-to-air channel ITV4 will be showing every stage of this year's tour live in the UK. This also means you'll be able to stream all the action free via the network's online platform ITVX.

ITV ITV Carries Tour de France 2023 in the UK Cycling fans in the UK can watch every stage live for free on ITV's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere. The service has dedicated apps for Android, Apple and Amazon Fire devices, as well as most smart TV platforms. See at ITV

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Australia for free

It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with every stage of the Tour de France set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Canada

Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada.

Tour de France 2023: Stages and full schedule

Stage 1 : Saturday, July 1 at 12.30 p.m. CEST, 11.30 a.m. BST, 6.30 a.m. ET: Bilbao - Bilbao - 182km (Hills)

: Saturday, July 1 at 12.30 p.m. CEST, 11.30 a.m. BST, 6.30 a.m. ET: Bilbao - Bilbao - 182km (Hills) Stage 2 : Sunday, July 2 at 12.15 p.m. CEST, 11.15 a.m. BST, 6.15 a.m. ET: Vitoria-Gasteiz - San Sebastian - 209km (Hills)

: Sunday, July 2 at 12.15 p.m. CEST, 11.15 a.m. BST, 6.15 a.m. ET: Vitoria-Gasteiz - San Sebastian - 209km (Hills) Stage 3 : Monday, July 3 at 1.00 p.m. CEST, 12.00 p.m. BST, 7.00 a.m. ET: a.m.orebieta-Etxano - Bayonne - 185km (Flat)

: Monday, July 3 at 1.00 p.m. CEST, 12.00 p.m. BST, 7.00 a.m. ET: a.m.orebieta-Etxano - Bayonne - 185km (Flat) Stage 4 : Tuesday, July 4 at 1.10 p.m. CEST, 12.10 p.m. BST, 7.10 a.m. ET: Dax - Nogaro Circuit - 182km (Flat)

: Tuesday, July 4 at 1.10 p.m. CEST, 12.10 p.m. BST, 7.10 a.m. ET: Dax - Nogaro Circuit - 182km (Flat) Stage 5 : Wednesday, July 5 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Pau - Laruns - 165km (Mountains)

: Wednesday, July 5 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Pau - Laruns - 165km (Mountains) Stage 6 : Thursday, July 6 at 13.10m CEST, 12.10 a.m. BST, 7.10 a.m. ET: Tarbes - Cauterets - 145km (Mountains)

: Thursday, July 6 at 13.10m CEST, 12.10 a.m. BST, 7.10 a.m. ET: Tarbes - Cauterets - 145km (Mountains) Stage 7 : Friday, July 7 at 1.15 p.m. CEST, 12.15 p.m. BST, 7.15 a.m. ET: Mont de Marsan - Bordeaux - 170km (Flat)

: Friday, July 7 at 1.15 p.m. CEST, 12.15 p.m. BST, 7.15 a.m. ET: Mont de Marsan - Bordeaux - 170km (Flat) Stage 8 : Saturday, July 8 at 12.30 p.m. CEST, 11.30 a.m. BST, 6.30 a.m. ET: Libourne - Limoges - 201km (Hills)

: Saturday, July 8 at 12.30 p.m. CEST, 11.30 a.m. BST, 6.30 a.m. ET: Libourne - Limoges - 201km (Hills) Stage 9 : Sunday , July 9 at 1.30 p.m. CEST, 12.30 p.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. ET: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat - Puy de Dome - 184km (Mountains)

: Sunday , July 9 at 1.30 p.m. CEST, 12.30 p.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. ET: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat - Puy de Dome - 184km (Mountains) Rest : Monday, July 10

: Monday, July 10 Stage 10 : Tuesday, July 11 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Parc Vulcania - Issoire - 167km (Hills)

: Tuesday, July 11 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Parc Vulcania - Issoire - 167km (Hills) Stage 11 : Wednesday, July 12 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Clermont Ferrand - Moulins - 180km (Flat)

: Wednesday, July 12 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Clermont Ferrand - Moulins - 180km (Flat) Stage 12 : Thursday, July 13 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Roanne - Belleville-en-Beaujolais - 169km (Hills)

: Thursday, July 13 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Roanne - Belleville-en-Beaujolais - 169km (Hills) Stage 13 : Friday, July 14 at 1.45 p.m. CEST, 12.45 p.m. BST, 7.45 a.m. ET: Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne - Grand Colombier - 138km (Mountains)

: Friday, July 14 at 1.45 p.m. CEST, 12.45 p.m. BST, 7.45 a.m. ET: Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne - Grand Colombier - 138km (Mountains) Stage 14 : Saturday, July 15 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Annemasse - Morzine - 152km (Mountains)

: Saturday, July 15 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Annemasse - Morzine - 152km (Mountains) Stage 15 : Sunday, July 16 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Les Gets - Saint Gervais - 180km (Mountains)

: Sunday, July 16 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Les Gets - Saint Gervais - 180km (Mountains) Rest : Monday, July 17

: Monday, July 17 Stage 16 : Tuesday, July 18 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Passy - Combloux - 22km (ITT)

: Tuesday, July 18 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Passy - Combloux - 22km (ITT) Stage 17 : Wednesday, July 19 at 12.20 p.m. CEST, 11.20 a.m. BST, 6.20 a.m. ET: Saint Gervais - Courchevel - 166km (Mountains)

: Wednesday, July 19 at 12.20 p.m. CEST, 11.20 a.m. BST, 6.20 a.m. ET: Saint Gervais - Courchevel - 166km (Mountains) Stage 18 : Thursday, July 20 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Moutiers - Bourg-en-Bresse - 186km (Hills)

: Thursday, July 20 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Moutiers - Bourg-en-Bresse - 186km (Hills) Stage 19 : Friday, July 21 at 1.15 p.m. CEST, 12.15 a.m. BST, 7.15 a.m. ET: Moirans-en-Montagne - Poligny - 173km (Flat)

: Friday, July 21 at 1.15 p.m. CEST, 12.15 a.m. BST, 7.15 a.m. ET: Moirans-en-Montagne - Poligny - 173km (Flat) Stage 20 : Saturday, July 22 at 1.30 p.m. CEST, 12.30 p.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. ET: Belfort - Le Markstein - 133km (Mountains)

: Saturday, July 22 at 1.30 p.m. CEST, 12.30 p.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. ET: Belfort - Le Markstein - 133km (Mountains) Stage 21: Sunday, July 23 at 4.30 p.m. CEST, 3.30 p.m. BST, 10.30 a.m. ET: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines - Champs-Élysées, Paris - 115km (Flat)

Tour de France 2023: Teams and riders

Alpecin–Deceuninck

Silvain Dillier, Michael Gogl, Søren Kragh Andersen, Mathieu van der Poel, Quinten Hermans, Jasper Philipsen, Jonas Rickaert, Ramon Sinkeldam

Arkea-Samsic

Warren Barguil, Clément Champoussin, Simone Guglielmi, Anthony Delaplace, Luca Mozzato, Jenthe Biermans, Matîs Louvel, Laurent Pichon

Astana Qazaqstan

Mark Cavendish, Aleksei Lutsenko, Cees Bol, David de la Cruz, Yevgeniy Federov, Luis Leon Sanchez, Gianni Moscon, Harold Tejada

Bahrain Victorious

Niklas Arndt, Phil Bauhaus, Jack Haig, Pello Bilbao, Fred Wright, Mikel Landa, Matej Mohoric, Wout Poels

Bora-Hansgrohe

Emanuel Buchman, Marco Haller, Jai Hindley, Bob Jungels, Patrick Konrad, Nils Politt, Jordi Meeus, Danny van Poppel

Cofidis

Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Ion Izaguirre, Victor Lafay, Guillaume Martin, Anthony Perez, Alexis Renard, Axel Zingle

DSM-Firmenich

Nils Eeckhoff, John Degenkolb, Kevin Vermaerke, Alex Edmondson, Sam Welsford, Matthew Dinham, Chris Hamilton, Romain Bardet

EF Education-Easypost

Richard Carapaz, Rigoberto Urán, Neilson Powless, Alberto Bettiol, Esteban Chaves, Magnus Cort, James Shaw, Andrey Amador

Groupama-FDJ

David Gaudu, Kevin Geniets, Stefan Küng, Olivier Le Gac, Valentin Madouas, Quentin Pacher, Thibaut Pinot, Lars Van den Berg

Ineos Grenadiers

Dani Martínez, Tom Pidcock, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Castroviejo, Carlos Rodriguez, Egan Bernal, Omar Fraile, Ben Turner

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Lilian Calmejane, Rui Costa, Biniam Girmay, Louis Meintjes, Adrien Petit, Dion Smith, Mike Teunissen, Georg Zimmerman

Israel-PremierTech

Guillaume Boivin, Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz, Corbin Strong, Dylan Teuns, Michael Woods

Jayco-Alula

Lawson Craddock, Luke Durbridge, Dylan Groenewegen, Chris Harper, Chris Juul-Jensen, Luka Mezgec, Elmar Reinders, Simon Yates

Jumbo-Visma

Wilco Kelderman, Dylan van Baarle, Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, Christopher Laporte, Nathan van Hooydonck, Sep Küss, Jonas Vingegaard

Lidl-Trek

Giulio Ciccone, Tony Gallopin, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez, Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose, Jesper Stuyven

Lotto-Dstny

Caleb Ewan, Jasper de Buyst, Jacopo Guarnieri, Florian Vermeersch, Frederik Frison, Victor Campenaerts, Pascal Eenkhorn, Maxim van Gils

Movistar

Alex Aranburu, Ruben Guerreiro, Gorka Izaguirre, Matteo Jorgensen, Enric Mas, Gregor Mühlberger, Neilson Oliveira, Antonio Pedrero

Soudal-Quickstep

Julian Alaphilippe, Yves Lampaert, Tim Decelercq, Dries Devenyns, Fabio Jakobsen, Kasper Asgreen, Michael Mørkøv, Remi Cavagna

TotalEnergies

Edvald Boasson-Hagen, Mathieu Burgaudeau, Steff Cras, Valentin Ferron, Pierre Latour, Daniel Oss, Peter Sagan, Anthony Turgis

UAE Team Emirates

Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Vejgard Stake Langen, Rafal Majka, Tadej Pogačar, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, Adam Yates

Uno-X

Jonas Abrahamsen, Torsten Traeen, Søren Waerenschold, Anton Charmig, Jonas Gregaard, Rasmus Tiller, Tobias Halland Johannesen, Alexander Kristoff

