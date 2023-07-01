X
Tour de France 2023: How to Watch a Free Livestream

Your guide to watching the 110th edition of the world's most famous bike race, including all the teams, stages and full schedule.

Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
9 min read
Three grueling weeks of calf-destroying climbs and tense sprints await the world's best riders as the 110th Tour de France gets underway this weekend.

Kicking off with the Grand Départ, which takes place this year in Bilbao, Spain, the route makes its way across Basque Country before heading up the Pyrenees, across the Massif Central and eventually concluding on the cheering streets of Paris.

This year's tour is once again being billed as a rematch between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (on the Jumbo-Visma team) and two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as the great rivals go head-to-head for the third year in a row. 

Pogačar is battling back from a broken wrist sustained two months ago, while last year's Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley and Ineos Grenadiers star Egan Bernal will both be looking to wrestle away the iconic yellow jersey. 

Veteran British sprinter Mark Cavendish will be attempting to claim the record for most Tour stage wins, with the Astana Qazaqstan ace currently level with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx on 34.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the the Tour de France live wherever you are in the world.

cyclists race up a mountainside in the Tour de France, cheered on by spectators and followed by motorbikes
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tour de France 2023: Where and when is it?

The Tour de France begins with Stage 1 in Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, and ends with its traditional passage along the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday July 23.

A full schedule for this year's event can be found further down.

How to watch the Tour de France online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Tour locally, you may need a different way to watch the world's greatest cyclists -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Tour de France 2023 in the US

While linear TV coverage of this year's Tour de France will be split across NBC and USA Network, for cycling fans the best way to watch the event will be via Peacock, with the streaming service providing uninterrupted live broadcasts of each stage as well as all the buildup and post-stage analysis. 

Peacock

Live coverage of each stage

Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 per month or $50 annually. Its ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $10 per month or $100 annually. If you're a Spectrum customer, you may have free access to the platform right now (the deal expired for Xfinity customers in June). Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock

Sling TV

Carries NBC and USA Network

Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and USA Network. You can see which local channels you get hereRead our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC and USA Network

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and USA Network

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC and USA Network

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries NBC and USA Network

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Tour de France 2023 in the UK for free

Free-to-air channel ITV4 will be showing every stage of this year's tour live in the UK. This also means you'll be able to stream all the action free via the network's online platform ITVX.

itvx-logo-black
ITV

ITV

Carries Tour de France 2023 in the UK

Cycling fans in the UK can watch every stage live for free on ITV's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere. The service has dedicated apps for Android, Apple and Amazon Fire devices, as well as most smart TV platforms.

See at ITV

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Australia for free

It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with every stage of the Tour de France set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.

sbs-logo.png

SBS

Carries Tour de France 2023 in Australia

Viewers can livestream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand service.

The platform has dedicated apps for Android and iOS, and you can also access the service on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

See at SBS

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Canada

Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada.

The logo for cycling streaming service FloBikes.
FloSPorts

FloBikes

Watch Tour de France 2023 in Canada

A subscription to FloBikes currently costs $150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at $12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). The service has dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices.

See at FloBikes

Tour de France 2023: Stages and full schedule

  • Stage 1: Saturday, July 1 at 12.30 p.m. CEST, 11.30 a.m. BST, 6.30 a.m. ET: Bilbao - Bilbao - 182km (Hills)
  • Stage 2: Sunday, July 2 at 12.15 p.m. CEST, 11.15 a.m. BST, 6.15 a.m. ET: Vitoria-Gasteiz - San Sebastian - 209km (Hills)
  • Stage 3: Monday, July 3 at 1.00 p.m. CEST, 12.00 p.m. BST, 7.00 a.m. ET: a.m.orebieta-Etxano - Bayonne - 185km (Flat)
  • Stage 4: Tuesday, July 4 at 1.10 p.m. CEST, 12.10 p.m. BST, 7.10 a.m. ET: Dax - Nogaro Circuit - 182km (Flat)
  • Stage 5: Wednesday, July 5 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Pau - Laruns - 165km (Mountains)
  • Stage 6: Thursday, July 6 at 13.10m CEST, 12.10 a.m. BST, 7.10 a.m. ET: Tarbes - Cauterets - 145km (Mountains)
  • Stage 7: Friday, July 7 at 1.15 p.m. CEST, 12.15 p.m. BST, 7.15 a.m. ET: Mont de Marsan - Bordeaux - 170km (Flat)
  • Stage 8: Saturday, July 8 at 12.30 p.m. CEST, 11.30 a.m. BST, 6.30 a.m. ET: Libourne - Limoges - 201km (Hills)
  • Stage 9: Sunday , July 9 at 1.30 p.m. CEST, 12.30 p.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. ET: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat - Puy de Dome - 184km (Mountains)
  • Rest: Monday, July 10
  • Stage 10: Tuesday, July 11 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Parc Vulcania - Issoire - 167km (Hills)
  • Stage 11: Wednesday, July 12 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Clermont Ferrand - Moulins - 180km (Flat)
  • Stage 12: Thursday, July 13 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Roanne - Belleville-en-Beaujolais - 169km (Hills)
  • Stage 13: Friday, July 14 at 1.45 p.m. CEST, 12.45 p.m. BST, 7.45 a.m. ET: Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne - Grand Colombier - 138km (Mountains)
  • Stage 14: Saturday, July 15 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Annemasse - Morzine - 152km (Mountains)
  • Stage 15: Sunday, July 16 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Les Gets - Saint Gervais - 180km (Mountains)
  • Rest: Monday, July 17
  • Stage 16: Tuesday, July 18 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Passy - Combloux - 22km (ITT)
  • Stage 17: Wednesday, July 19 at 12.20 p.m. CEST, 11.20 a.m. BST, 6.20 a.m. ET: Saint Gervais - Courchevel - 166km (Mountains)
  • Stage 18: Thursday, July 20 at 1.05 p.m. CEST, 12.05 p.m. BST, 7.05 a.m. ET: Moutiers - Bourg-en-Bresse - 186km (Hills)
  • Stage 19: Friday, July 21 at 1.15 p.m. CEST, 12.15 a.m. BST, 7.15 a.m. ET: Moirans-en-Montagne - Poligny - 173km (Flat)
  • Stage 20: Saturday, July 22 at 1.30 p.m. CEST, 12.30 p.m. BST, 7.30 a.m. ET: Belfort - Le Markstein - 133km (Mountains)
  • Stage 21: Sunday, July 23 at 4.30 p.m. CEST, 3.30 p.m. BST, 10.30 a.m. ET: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines - Champs-Élysées, Paris - 115km (Flat)

Tour de France 2023: Teams and riders

Alpecin–Deceuninck

Silvain Dillier, Michael Gogl, Søren Kragh Andersen, Mathieu van der Poel, Quinten Hermans, Jasper Philipsen, Jonas Rickaert, Ramon Sinkeldam

Arkea-Samsic

Warren Barguil, Clément Champoussin, Simone Guglielmi, Anthony Delaplace, Luca Mozzato, Jenthe Biermans, Matîs Louvel, Laurent Pichon

Astana Qazaqstan

Mark Cavendish, Aleksei Lutsenko, Cees Bol, David de la Cruz, Yevgeniy Federov, Luis Leon Sanchez, Gianni Moscon, Harold Tejada

Bahrain Victorious

Niklas Arndt, Phil Bauhaus, Jack Haig, Pello Bilbao, Fred Wright, Mikel Landa, Matej Mohoric, Wout Poels

Bora-Hansgrohe

Emanuel Buchman, Marco Haller, Jai Hindley, Bob Jungels, Patrick Konrad, Nils Politt, Jordi Meeus, Danny van Poppel

Cofidis

Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Ion Izaguirre, Victor Lafay, Guillaume Martin, Anthony Perez, Alexis Renard, Axel Zingle

DSM-Firmenich

Nils Eeckhoff, John Degenkolb, Kevin Vermaerke, Alex Edmondson, Sam Welsford, Matthew Dinham, Chris Hamilton, Romain Bardet

EF Education-Easypost

Richard Carapaz, Rigoberto Urán, Neilson Powless, Alberto Bettiol, Esteban Chaves, Magnus Cort, James Shaw, Andrey Amador

Groupama-FDJ

David Gaudu, Kevin Geniets, Stefan Küng, Olivier Le Gac, Valentin Madouas, Quentin Pacher, Thibaut Pinot, Lars Van den Berg

Ineos Grenadiers

Dani Martínez, Tom Pidcock, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Castroviejo, Carlos Rodriguez, Egan Bernal, Omar Fraile, Ben Turner

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Lilian Calmejane, Rui Costa, Biniam Girmay, Louis Meintjes, Adrien Petit, Dion Smith, Mike Teunissen, Georg Zimmerman

Israel-PremierTech

Guillaume Boivin, Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz, Corbin Strong, Dylan Teuns, Michael Woods

Jayco-Alula

Lawson Craddock, Luke Durbridge, Dylan Groenewegen, Chris Harper, Chris Juul-Jensen, Luka Mezgec, Elmar Reinders, Simon Yates

Jumbo-Visma

Wilco Kelderman, Dylan van Baarle, Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, Christopher Laporte, Nathan van Hooydonck, Sep Küss, Jonas Vingegaard

Lidl-Trek

Giulio Ciccone, Tony Gallopin, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez, Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose, Jesper Stuyven

Lotto-Dstny

Caleb Ewan, Jasper de Buyst, Jacopo Guarnieri, Florian Vermeersch, Frederik Frison, Victor Campenaerts, Pascal Eenkhorn, Maxim van Gils

Movistar

Alex Aranburu, Ruben Guerreiro, Gorka Izaguirre, Matteo Jorgensen, Enric Mas, Gregor Mühlberger, Neilson Oliveira, Antonio Pedrero

Soudal-Quickstep

Julian Alaphilippe, Yves Lampaert, Tim Decelercq, Dries Devenyns, Fabio Jakobsen, Kasper Asgreen, Michael Mørkøv, Remi Cavagna

TotalEnergies

Edvald Boasson-Hagen, Mathieu Burgaudeau, Steff Cras, Valentin Ferron, Pierre Latour, Daniel Oss, Peter Sagan, Anthony Turgis

UAE Team Emirates

Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Vejgard Stake Langen, Rafal Majka, Tadej Pogačar, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, Adam Yates

Uno-X

Jonas Abrahamsen, Torsten Traeen, Søren Waerenschold, Anton Charmig, Jonas Gregaard, Rasmus Tiller, Tobias Halland Johannesen, Alexander Kristoff

Quick tips for streaming Tour de France 2023 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Tour de France live may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

