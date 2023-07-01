Tour de France 2023: How to Watch a Free Livestream

Your guide to watching the 110th edition of the world's most famous bike race, including all the teams, stages and full schedule.
Three grueling weeks of calf-destroying climbs and tense sprints await the world's best riders as the 110th Tour de France gets underway this weekend.
Kicking off with the Grand Départ, which takes place this year in Bilbao, Spain, the route makes its way across Basque Country before heading up the Pyrenees, across the Massif Central and eventually concluding on the cheering streets of Paris.
This year's tour is once again being billed as a rematch between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (on the Jumbo-Visma team) and two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as the great rivals go head-to-head for the third year in a row.
Pogačar is battling back from a broken wrist sustained two months ago, while last year's Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley and Ineos Grenadiers star Egan Bernal will both be looking to wrestle away the iconic yellow jersey.
Veteran British sprinter Mark Cavendish will be attempting to claim the record for most Tour stage wins, with the Astana Qazaqstan ace currently level with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx on 34.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the the Tour de France live wherever you are in the world.
The Tour de France begins with Stage 1 in Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, and ends with its traditional passage along the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday July 23.
A full schedule for this year's event can be found further down.
If you find yourself unable to view the Tour locally, you may need a different way to watch the world's greatest cyclists -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
While linear TV coverage of this year's Tour de France will be split across NBC and USA Network, for cycling fans the best way to watch the event will be via Peacock, with the streaming service providing uninterrupted live broadcasts of each stage as well as all the buildup and post-stage analysis.
Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 per month or $50 annually. Its ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $10 per month or $100 annually. If you're a Spectrum customer, you may have free access to the platform right now (the deal expired for Xfinity customers in June). Read our Peacock review.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and USA Network. You can see which local channels you get here. Read our Sling TV review.
Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.
Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
Free-to-air channel ITV4 will be showing every stage of this year's tour live in the UK. This also means you'll be able to stream all the action free via the network's online platform ITVX.
Cycling fans in the UK can watch every stage live for free on ITV's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere. The service has dedicated apps for Android, Apple and Amazon Fire devices, as well as most smart TV platforms.
It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with every stage of the Tour de France set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.
Viewers can livestream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand service.
The platform has dedicated apps for Android and iOS, and you can also access the service on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.
Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada.
A subscription to FloBikes currently costs $150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at $12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). The service has dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices.
Silvain Dillier, Michael Gogl, Søren Kragh Andersen, Mathieu van der Poel, Quinten Hermans, Jasper Philipsen, Jonas Rickaert, Ramon Sinkeldam
Warren Barguil, Clément Champoussin, Simone Guglielmi, Anthony Delaplace, Luca Mozzato, Jenthe Biermans, Matîs Louvel, Laurent Pichon
Mark Cavendish, Aleksei Lutsenko, Cees Bol, David de la Cruz, Yevgeniy Federov, Luis Leon Sanchez, Gianni Moscon, Harold Tejada
Niklas Arndt, Phil Bauhaus, Jack Haig, Pello Bilbao, Fred Wright, Mikel Landa, Matej Mohoric, Wout Poels
Emanuel Buchman, Marco Haller, Jai Hindley, Bob Jungels, Patrick Konrad, Nils Politt, Jordi Meeus, Danny van Poppel
Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Ion Izaguirre, Victor Lafay, Guillaume Martin, Anthony Perez, Alexis Renard, Axel Zingle
Nils Eeckhoff, John Degenkolb, Kevin Vermaerke, Alex Edmondson, Sam Welsford, Matthew Dinham, Chris Hamilton, Romain Bardet
Richard Carapaz, Rigoberto Urán, Neilson Powless, Alberto Bettiol, Esteban Chaves, Magnus Cort, James Shaw, Andrey Amador
David Gaudu, Kevin Geniets, Stefan Küng, Olivier Le Gac, Valentin Madouas, Quentin Pacher, Thibaut Pinot, Lars Van den Berg
Dani Martínez, Tom Pidcock, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Castroviejo, Carlos Rodriguez, Egan Bernal, Omar Fraile, Ben Turner
Lilian Calmejane, Rui Costa, Biniam Girmay, Louis Meintjes, Adrien Petit, Dion Smith, Mike Teunissen, Georg Zimmerman
Guillaume Boivin, Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz, Corbin Strong, Dylan Teuns, Michael Woods
Lawson Craddock, Luke Durbridge, Dylan Groenewegen, Chris Harper, Chris Juul-Jensen, Luka Mezgec, Elmar Reinders, Simon Yates
Wilco Kelderman, Dylan van Baarle, Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, Christopher Laporte, Nathan van Hooydonck, Sep Küss, Jonas Vingegaard
Giulio Ciccone, Tony Gallopin, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez, Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose, Jesper Stuyven
Caleb Ewan, Jasper de Buyst, Jacopo Guarnieri, Florian Vermeersch, Frederik Frison, Victor Campenaerts, Pascal Eenkhorn, Maxim van Gils
Alex Aranburu, Ruben Guerreiro, Gorka Izaguirre, Matteo Jorgensen, Enric Mas, Gregor Mühlberger, Neilson Oliveira, Antonio Pedrero
Julian Alaphilippe, Yves Lampaert, Tim Decelercq, Dries Devenyns, Fabio Jakobsen, Kasper Asgreen, Michael Mørkøv, Remi Cavagna
Edvald Boasson-Hagen, Mathieu Burgaudeau, Steff Cras, Valentin Ferron, Pierre Latour, Daniel Oss, Peter Sagan, Anthony Turgis
Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Vejgard Stake Langen, Rafal Majka, Tadej Pogačar, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, Adam Yates
Jonas Abrahamsen, Torsten Traeen, Søren Waerenschold, Anton Charmig, Jonas Gregaard, Rasmus Tiller, Tobias Halland Johannesen, Alexander Kristoff