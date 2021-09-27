TikTok says 1 billion people use its app every month

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok has hit a new milestone, more than 1 billion monthly active users around the world. The popular social video app shared the news in a blog post on Monday. While it still has a long way to go before it catches up to Facebook in terms of users, the short-form video space is competitive, and TikTok is gaining ground quickly.

"More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new," the company said in a blog post. "We're honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars."

✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉 https://t.co/X7FjwpTI0B — TikTok (@tiktok_us) September 27, 2021

As of last summer, TikTok had more than 689 million monthly active users worldwide, with more than 100 million in the US. The app saw an exponential rise in popularity amid COVID-19 lockdowns, surpassing the 2 billion global download mark early on in the pandemic. In July, TikTok rolled out the option for everyone to create longer, 3-minute videos.

For comparison, Facebook in July said 3.5 billion people visit its family of apps every month. In July, Instagram also extended the time limit for clips on its TikTok competitor, Reels, from 30 seconds to 60 seconds.